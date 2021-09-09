Dexter: New Blood Trailer: A Monster Evolves

Ten years after becoming a lumberjack, Dexter, the serial killer who kills serial killers, is now living in an upstate New York town and has seemingly acclimated to small town life. He's dating the police chief (played by "The Mandalorian" actress Julia Jones), working at a fish & game shop under the name "Jim Lindsay" (a nod to Jeff Lindsay, the author of the novels on which this series is based), and showing a remarkable amount of school spirit for his local high school sports teams. But when a killer punctures that idealized bubble by kidnapping and murdering citizens, Dexter decides to get back to his old habits. His sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), clearly isn't thrilled by that development, but guess what? Dexter can tell her to take a long walk off a short pier, because she's a figment of his imagination: Debra died in season 8. (John Lithgow, who played the Trinity Killer in earlier seasons, is also returning as a ghost or projection who will interact with Dexter.) In any case, the former Miami Police Department blood spatter analyst has not fully reformed from his serial killing ways – he's just evolved.

The last moment of the trailer has me very curious about what role Dexter's son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), will play in this event series. He's been absent from Dexter's life for ten years – could he be the one who's killing people in this small town? Could he have a Dark Passenger of his own that he can't get under control? Will this show build toward a face-off between father and son?

Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall returns to reprise the title role, and he'll be joined by Jennifer Carpenter, Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, Alano Miller ("Sylvie's Love"), Johnny Sequoyah ("Believe"), and Clancy Brown ("Billions"). Original series showrunner Clyde Phillips returns as well, and we're hoping this gives Dexter a better send-off than he had last time.

Here's the official description:

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

"Dexter: New Blood" debuts on Showtime on November 7, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. ET.