Dexter: New Blood Image Reveals A Meeting Between Characters That Should Not Be Happening

"Dexter: New Blood" is a revival and continuation of Showtime's "Dexter" series, which ended eight years ago with a finale that left many viewers disappointed. Michael C. Hall steps back into the role of Dexter, the one-time blood spatter analyst and serial killer who preys on other serial killers. He's now in upstate New York instead of Florida (or Oregon, where we last saw him), and he's surrounded by a new cast of characters. But there might be one or two old familiar faces who show up as well.

If you haven't seen the previous eight seasons of "Dexter," or if you'd rather go into "Dexter: New Blood" without knowing anything else about it, look away now. Spoilers for the old series are fair game, and we'll also be discussing some details of the new series that are freely and publicly available to anyone who's not averse to TV marketing.

Let this recent trailer for "Dexter: New Blood" be your final warning:

As part of its look at fall 2021's new and returning shows, Entertainment Weekly has debuted a new promotional image for "Dexter: New Blood." In it, we can clearly see Dexter sitting across the table from his sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter).

But wait ... didn't Debra die?

Yes, she did. We'll talk about the circumstances of her return in a second. But first, the image.