You: Every Season Of Penn Badgley's Netflix Series Ranked

The final season of "You" is a bit of an improvement over season 4, but it's still a mixed bag. Part of the problem here is that season 5 feels like two seasons crammed into one, as if the writers had an idea for an additional sixth season but needed to mash it all together for one grand finale.

The first section of season 5 has Joe back in New York, married to Kate and reunited his young son, Henry. We learn that a few years have gone by without incident: Joe hasn't killed anyone, and he's used his newfound wealth (via Kate) to buy back the book store he grew up in. But Joe is a creature of habit and soon things go off the rails. For one thing, Kate, who is aware that Joe is a killer (although she seems oblivious about how many murders he's actually committed) pretty much recruits her hubby to kill off one of her business rivals. This causes a rift to form in the marriage and soon Kate begins to understand how dangerous and deranged Joe really is.

In the midst of all of this, Joe finds himself with a new "romantic" obsession: playwright Bronte (Madeline Brewer). Halfway through the season, the show throws out an interesting twist: Bronte has been pretending to be in love with Joe because she suspects Joe is a killer (she's right, of course) and wants to expose his crimes as revenge for season 1 character Guinevere Beck (more on her below).

So far, so good. But the final season stumbles when Bronte does an about-face and suddenly starts believing Joe is innocent. To be fair, I get what the writers are going for here: showing us how intelligent people can be manipulated by abusive men and start making excuses for them. Bronte has tons of circumstantial evidence that Joe is a serial killer but she still ends up falling for him anyway, and that's not such an outlandish idea (after all, even real-life serial killers like Ted Bundy had groupies). But it still rings false here and makes Bronte seem like kind of clueless.

Thankfully, the final episodes set things right. Bronte comes to her senses and vows to stop Joe once and for all, luring him into a trap. Joe ends up getting shot in a very uncomfortable place and lands in jail, where he belongs. It's a fitting end, but the final season has too many subplots for its own good. But hey, Anna Camp ends up being a real highlight of the season, playing a pair of twin sisters who cross Joe's path.