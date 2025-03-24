10 Best Jenna Ortega Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

The entertainment industry chews up and spits out child stars like they're tough pieces of jerky (look at how "iCarly" actor Jennette McCurdy disappeared from Hollywood for instance). Resultantly, it's surprising when these young prodigies survive Tinsel Town's subliminal hit jobs and go on to have successful careers as adults. Jenna Ortega is one of the few who made it in this regard. She cut her teeth on everything from the soapie "Days of Our Lives" to the it-must-have-been-a-fever-dream "Richie Rich" series on Netflix. Then, she ascended to the lead in Disney's "Stuck in the Middle" and an important supporting role in season 2 of the I'm-certain-it's-a-"Gossip Girl"-prequel "You."

For Ortega, her acting career has only been on a meteoric rise, as she continues to grow in popularity and feature in bigger TV shows and movies, such as "Wednesday" and "Scream." But how do we determine and rank her best projects? That's easy. It's based on the two-prong factor of how much of an influence the role had on Ortega's career and the audience's overall enjoyment. Hence the reason her blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the Vice President's daughter in "Iron Man 3" doesn't appear here, because it's unlikely anyone remembers her MCU debut.

Look, this isn't an exact science, so there's likely to be a smidgen of personal bias in terms of the final ranking, especially with a self-proclaimed Tim Burton fanboy involved, but let's get to it. Here are the 10 best Jenna Ortega movies and TV shows, ranked.