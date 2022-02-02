The Fallout Director Megan Park On The Importance Of Little Details, Adding Levity To A Traumatic Story, And More [Interview]

Where did this story start for you?

Truthfully, it was such an emotional decision. I genuinely could not stop thinking about what it would be to be a high school student right now in America. I am a little bit older and I grew up in Canada, so I just didn't feel that fear going to school every day. I just continued to be gut punched every time I would see another one of these things happen. I wanted to try to tell a different side, a more compassionate, more empathetic take on the people who are left to deal with the trauma of this without making it feel it had some political agenda or was polarizing. Have it come from the heart.

What questions were you asking yourself when you were writing it?

I had obviously read a lot of horrific stories, people recounting being through something like this. I do not know if it was because I come from the acting side, but part of what you do as an actor is use your imagination. Obviously, a lot of times when you are acting, but you do your research and you get into the heart of it.

For me, when I was writing it, I was trying to figure out how I would feel. It was a combination of my imagination and doing some research and trying to figure out what that might look like for the average kid. I think we've all dealt with grief and some degree of traumatic events. It was pulling on that as well, because I hope that the movie relates to anyone who's gone through any kind of trauma or grief. Obviously, a lot of people will have gone through shootings, but I think anybody who's felt any loss will relate.

The scene between her and her father towards the end, too, I think a lot of people will feel that moment. That's fairly universal.

A lot of people really responded to that scene, I think for the same reason. When I wrote this movie, I didn't have a kid. Then when I made the movie, I had a brand new baby and it was interesting, even filming that scene. I saw the perspective for the first time, so it changed for me from the parents as well. It was the fear they feel every day, just worried about their kids out and about in life, but specifically at school. It definitely changed my perspective.

How was it finding the tone? There are still the funny moments that come with being a teenager, like getting high by the pool.

That is the thing about making a movie about trauma is, I do not want to sit and watch the darkest story for two hours. It is depressing and trauma is not linear and grief is not linear. There are moments where you can not get out of bed, and that is in the movie too. But there are also moments of levity and then you feel a little guilty for having those moments. It is such a journey. I wanted the film to fully reflect that because it is not one dimensional and they are teenagers and life is slowly returning to a new normal.

Just before I watched your film, I read an interview with Gus Van Sant talking about "Elephant." He said he didn't want to try to give an answer for why this happens, because there is no satisfying answer. Did you feel similarly?

A hundred percent. I feel a lot of people have asked me about the ending of this movie because it is hard to not want to wrap things up neatly with a bow. I felt especially with this subject matter, there was only one way for me ever to end the movie, that you had to see that this is not a problem of the past. This is a problem of right now, we are living in this. It was important for me to leave people with that feeling. Although I hope that there are people who feel hope for Veda and specifically these characters, and that they will eventually find a pathway to understanding and living with their trauma and grief, I think you can not wrap a movie this up with a bow. That would feel wrong.

Was that the original ending you wrote? Were you always building towards it?

Always, yeah. As you know, films change so much in the process, depending on the locations, the actors, in the edit, and what you got and what you did not get. But there were two scenes that never changed for me from when I wrote them in any way. The bathroom stall scene, it was important to me that we stayed in that bathroom stall and we did not show anything outside of that stall, even when people were giving me notes otherwise.

It was also very important for me to end the movie in the way that we did. Although there were tons of sound design discussions, we actually did film all of Veda's panic attack at the end, so we had that on camera. We ended up just pulling the audio from and only seeing a brief second, which we felt was more powerful and less triggering. There were slightly different iterations of those moments, but they are exactly verbatim for how they were in the script.