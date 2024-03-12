Neve Campbell Returning For Scream 7, And Fans Will Recognize The New Director

Consider this the latest twist — or, more accurately, a pair of twists — in the "Scream" franchise's shock-filled history. After the 2022 film brought back the franchise in style with the fifth well-received entry (both among critics and especially at the box office), reuniting the original trio while introducing a new cast of younger characters led by Melissa Barrera, the series seemed to be right on track. That trajectory hit a bit of a snag when reports came out about Paramount lowballing icon Neve Campbell for "Scream 6," followed swiftly by the controversial decision to fire new franchise lead Barrera from the seventh "Scream" film after her vocal support for Palestine in a series of social media posts, not to mention co-star Jenna Ortega's decision to drop out altogether.

Though many assumed that the latest installment would be left for dead, however, the series looks like it's coming back in full force on the strength of two key returning players. In an Instagram post, Campbell announced that she's officially returning to the franchise she famously helped bring to life back in 1996 as Sidney Prescott for the upcoming (and currently untitled) "Scream 7." But that's not all! Joining her will be original "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson, now stepping into the director's chair and taking over for original directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett after they parted ways with the project. (Christopher Landon was also attached to direct before eventually dropping out.)

More details below!