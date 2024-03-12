Neve Campbell Returning For Scream 7, And Fans Will Recognize The New Director
Consider this the latest twist — or, more accurately, a pair of twists — in the "Scream" franchise's shock-filled history. After the 2022 film brought back the franchise in style with the fifth well-received entry (both among critics and especially at the box office), reuniting the original trio while introducing a new cast of younger characters led by Melissa Barrera, the series seemed to be right on track. That trajectory hit a bit of a snag when reports came out about Paramount lowballing icon Neve Campbell for "Scream 6," followed swiftly by the controversial decision to fire new franchise lead Barrera from the seventh "Scream" film after her vocal support for Palestine in a series of social media posts, not to mention co-star Jenna Ortega's decision to drop out altogether.
Though many assumed that the latest installment would be left for dead, however, the series looks like it's coming back in full force on the strength of two key returning players. In an Instagram post, Campbell announced that she's officially returning to the franchise she famously helped bring to life back in 1996 as Sidney Prescott for the upcoming (and currently untitled) "Scream 7." But that's not all! Joining her will be original "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson, now stepping into the director's chair and taking over for original directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett after they parted ways with the project. (Christopher Landon was also attached to direct before eventually dropping out.)
The Scream queen (and king) return
Well, that's one way to wake up the industry from its post-Oscars hangover. The "Scream" franchise appears to be back on track with the addition of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and writer Kevin Williamson taking on directing duties for the first time in the series. After the turmoil following Melissa Barrera's firing and Jenna Ortega's departure, many fans wondered how (or even if) the story could possibly continue — especially since it was considered unlikely that the dream team of Campbell's Sidney, David Arquette's Dewey Riley (may the lovable goofball rest in peace!), and Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers would ever reunite again. Well, at least two major pieces of the puzzle are now falling into place. You can check out Campbell's full Instagram post below:
Hi All. I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could. While I've been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it's happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set, Kevin Williamson
