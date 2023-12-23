Scream 7 Loses Director Christopher Landon, Who Exited 'Nightmare' Job Weeks Ago

In the eyes of some fans, the killing blow for "Scream 7" came when star Melissa Barrera was "removed" from the upcoming film due to what a Spyglass spokesperson called "antisemitism and the incitement of hate." The move was seen by many as a backlash against Barrera in light of pro-Palestine posts she'd shared on Instagram, and the actress later shared a statement noting that she condemns antisemitism, Islamophobia, and "hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people." Amidst commentary calling Barrera's firing the dawn of a new Hollywood Blacklist, news then broke that star Jenna Ortega wouldn't be returning either, a decision that was reportedly made before her co-star's departure.

Landon previously spoke up when news of Barrera's firing was announced, posting on X: "This is my statement. Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make." Though the news about Barrera broke just over a month ago, it's unclear when she was actually fired, and whether Landon's departure seven weeks ago came beforehand or as a response to the decision. In today's post, he wrote, "My heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on." He continued:

"I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes [Craven's] legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and [writer Kevin Williamson] created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

With no stars or director and a frankly abysmal public image, it's hard to imagine a path forward for "Scream 7." Perhaps it's time to put Ghostface out to pasture.