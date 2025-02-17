Why Jennette McCurdy Disappeared From Hollywood

Jennette McCurdy quit acting in 2018 to pursue writing and directing, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I never got the chance to be cast in a project I was proud of. Now I have a better chance of making things I'm proud of than getting cast in things I'm proud of." McCurdy has not completely disappeared from Hollywood; she's now involved only in ways that give her more autonomy and creative control. She's even written and directed several short films, many of which are semi-autobiographical. After the success of "I'm Glad My Mom Died," McCurdy signed a two-book deal as well.

Outside of writing, McCurdy launched the "Empty Inside" podcast in 2021 and "Hard Feelings" in 2023, both of which are therapeutic dives into deep topics about human foibles and healing. It seems that, for now, McCurdy is most comfortable taking control of what she's a part of creatively after being controlled for so long by others — her mother, Nickelodeon, and the general Hollywood machine.

Using her witty and compassionate voice in her own projects, McCurdy finds cathartic release by drawing from her past from behind the scenes — though she hasn't completely ruled out a return to Hollywood in front of the camera. "I do feel like only through writing the book have I gotten to a place where I think there might be a way of exploring acting that doesn't carry that baggage I carried with me for so long. Maybe if I write something for myself. I think that'd really be one of the only ways I could kind of try exploring it again," she told E! News in 2022. We look forward to seeing what other projects are in her bright future, on her own terms this time.

