Wicked Review: The Broadway Musical Becomes An Overlong And Messy Movie

Gregory Maguire's novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" was first published in 1995, a time when teenage Gen-Xers were having a ball deconstructing pop media and riffing on the inherent absurdities of previous generations' entertainment. This was an era when Richard Linklater's "Slacker" joked about the Smurfs, and when Kevin Smith's "Clerks" amusingly overthought the details of the Death Star. In 1995, there was a feeling that all media was coming to an end, and it was easy to make a sport of tearing old stories to the ground.

Maguire, as such, wrote a tale about how the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" — as well as from Victor Fleming's 1939 film adaptation — was actually a misunderstood sorceress who was forced into wickedness by a vapid schoolmate version of Glinda and a totalitarian version of the Wizard. The book was a hit, tapping into a vital note of '90s snarky dismissal.

Maguire's book would eventually serve as the inspiration for "Wicked," a 2003 Broadway musical that won three Tonys and expanded the careers of stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. The musical, unlike the book, was wholly earnest, featuring hummable ditties ("Popular"), as well as show-stopping barn-burners ("Defying Gravity"). Rather than serving as a deconstruction, the musical was an earnest attempt to make the Wicked Witch, named Elphaba, into a legitimately sympathetic figure.

And now, in 2024, we have Jon M. Chu's even more earnest film rendition of the musical version of "Wicked," presented as a 161-minute epic that only covers the first half of the Broadway show. Not only does Chu's "Wicked: Part I" (as it's called on screen, despite what the marketing would have you believe) lack the winking ironic verve of Maguire's novel, but it also lacks the bold, musical acumen of a Broadway show. Instead, it's a long, ineffectual, busy, mushy mess. And it's not even finished yet.