Challengers Is A First For Zendaya In More Ways Than One

Superstar Zendaya has been acting professionally since 2010, beginning with the role of Rocky Blue on the Disney teen sitcom "Shake It Up." Her first film gig was playing the voice of Lollipop, a talking pony in "Super Buddies." Zendaya continued to star in teen sitcoms and high school dramas for over a decade, appearing in "Frenemies," several "Spider-Man" movies, the remake of "Zapped," and the acclaimed HBO drama series "Euphoria." It's worth noting that Zendaya was already 23 when she was cast in "Euphoria," forcing the actor to remain in high school for years after her real-life high school graduation in 2015 (figuratively speaking).

The number of times the 27-year-old actor has played an adult is scant. Her first "adult" role came in the 2021 film "Malcolm & Marie," on which she served as executive producer. That same year, Zendaya also played the voice of Lola Bunny in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," and Lola is certainly an adult character, even if she is an anthropomorphic rabbit. Incidentally, Lola was invented the year Zendaya was born. One might argue that Chani from the "Dune" movies is also an adult role, but both Chani and Paul Atreides are depicted as teens in those films.

Luca Guadagnino's new tennis/love triangle drama "Challengers," then, is only the third time Zendaya has professionally played an adult and the first time she's played a parent. "Challengers" begins when the three central characters — played by Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor — are 31 years old and facing down the tennis world's version of a midlife crisis. In a new interview with Vogue Magazine, Zendaya talked about playing a mom and her relief in not having to go back to high school.