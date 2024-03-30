Zendaya Struggled To Portray Chani's Intense Balance Of Emotions In One Dune: Part Two Scene

This article contains mild spoilers for "Dune: Part Two."

Crying on cue is a difficult task for most actors, but do you know what can be even more difficult? Only crying a little. This was a major concern for Kyle MacLachlan in the 1984 "Dune" movie; although one scene called for him to shed a single tear, he found himself either not crying at all or bawling his eyes out. That in-between area, it turns out, takes a surprising amount of skill to pull off well.

Such was the case for Zendaya during one of her character Chani's most pivotal scenes in "Dune: Part 2." When she finds Paul (Timothée Chalamet) in a coma after drinking the dangerous Water of Life, Chani needs to let out a tear to help return him to consciousness. But because she's Fremen, she knows that any more tears than one would be a waste of water. In a Collider interview where Zendaya was asked which scene made her most nervous to film, this was the one that first came to mind. "Wanting to evoke emotion but not being able to cry, and what does that mean?" she said. "Because I'm used to just like, 'Alright, well, let's just cry!' And how do you just hold them right there and not let them fall?"

Making things extra difficult was the understanding that Chani, like most characters in the "Dune" universe, is more composed than the average person. Having to show emotion while playing a character who generally doesn't want to reveal any emotion is a tough balancing act, one that doesn't always come naturally. "It was, for me, just about holding on to [Chani]'s composure, but also being emotional," Zendaya explained. "I remember there's a scene where I accidentally cried, and then they got rid of it in post."