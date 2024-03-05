Dune: Part Two Demands That Timothée Chalamet Step Up His Game – And He Pulls It Off

This post contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two."

"It doesn't matter a damned bit how pure and good the hero is. By just being he creates a power structure and so it's like a magnet: the iron filings, the corruptible, come in and things are done in the name of the leader."

So said "Dune" author Frank Herbert in a 1984 interview with the L.A. Reader, neatly summarizing the cautionary tale at the heart of his epic sci-fi trilogy. In Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve's recent two-part film adaptation, Herbert wanted to create "a charismatic leader, a messiah you would follow for all of the right reasons. He is loyal to his people, he's honorable, and he's true to his friends." For that charismatic protagonist to then launch a galactic holy war, knowing that it would cause the deaths of tens of billions of people, was a hard thing for audiences to wrap their heads around back then, and it still is today. "[It] shook a lot of people," Herbert observed. "Here was a hero who didn't make everything all right."

Paul isn't tempted to the dark side, like Anakin Skywalker in the "Star Wars" prequels. He doesn't become an outright villain. He seeks a "narrow way through" the many horrifying possible futures and unflinchingly molds his actions to that path — even if it means demanding a princess bride right in front of the woman he loves or claiming to be the Fremen's prophesied messiah despite knowing the prophecy is Bene Gesserit propaganda.

It's a far more complex arc than that of a tragic hero fighting to survive the baddies who murdered his father, which we saw in "Dune." But in "Dune: Part Two," Chalamet steps up to the challenge.