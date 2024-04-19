Challengers Is Banking On Zendaya's Star Power To Become A Box Office Hit

Zendaya has, in just a small handful of years, asserted herself as a true A-list star in Hollywood. So much focus is paid to actors in their 40s (or much older) such as Tom Cruise, one of the many famous people named Chris, or Anne Hathaway. But Zendaya has emerged as one of our new movie stars, thanks to her work in wildly successful franchises such as "Dune" and "Spider-Man." But can her star power help turn "Challengers," an original sports drama centered around tennis, into a hit? That's the big question MGM is asking right now as the movie gets ready to make its way to theaters next weekend.

Hailing from "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino, "Challengers" is eyeing an opening between $7 and $12 million, per Box Office Pro. The only other big release on April 26 is Lionsgate's Christian drama "Unsung Hero." Yes, faith-based movies have an audience (just look at last year's surprise hit "Sound of Freedom"), but that audience is usually somewhat limited. Still, it is tracking to open in a similar range. Even so, Guadagnino's latest has a relatively clear runway to at least be the highest-grossing newcomer of the weekend. Fortunately, it won't be facing any major, direct competition.

On the plus side, Zendaya is coming in hot off of "Dune: Part Two," which is on the verge of passing the $700 million mark globally and is currently the top-grossing movie of 2024. MGM is also coming off of a mid-budget hit with David Ayer's "The Beekeeper," which grossed $152 million worldwide against a reported $40 million budget. While the budget for "Challengers" has yet to be revealed, odds are it's in a similar range. If it costs between $35 and $40 million, it probably needs to make somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million worldwide to become an outright theatrical hit. That's no small task for an original film in the pandemic era.