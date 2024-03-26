The Worst Revelations About Nickelodeon Revealed In Quiet On Set

If you've heard anything about the new documentary "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" (and chances are you have, given the revelations therein), you might have heard that your childhood is about to be ruined by watching. While the Investigation Discovery series will certainly reframe your cherished memories of wiling the afternoons away watching the golden age of Nickelodeon, the truth is that your childhood will not be ruined by watching this documentary. Many of the kids involved in making those shows, however, actually had their childhoods ruined.

"Quiet on Set" is a truly upsetting four-episode documentary series now streaming on MAX (the streaming service that combines Discovery and HBO media). The show systematically lays out what is a striking failure on the part of Nickelodeon and showrunner Dan Schneider to safeguard both the children and many of the adults under their employ. But that really doesn't get to the heart of what is so unbelievably distressing about this documentary. The sheer amount of outrageous developments detailed in "Quiet on Set" is genuinely difficult to believe, not to mention how long this stuff was allowed to go on unabated — though, it should be said that many of those accused have disputed the claims made in the series, and we'll point out these objections as we go.

Needless to say, everyone should watch this documentary if only to give the victims a chance to be as widely heard as possible. In the interest of amplifying their voices and spreading the word about how ridiculously easy it was for these abuses (and that's putting it lightly) to happen, we've detailed the worst revelations from "Quiet on Set," but I implore you to watch for yourselves.