How Jenna Ortega Helped Update Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Low Comedy For A Different Age

It's been 36 years since "Beetlejuice" first introduced the world to the twisted afterlife brought to life by director Tim Burton. The comedy was a bit crude even for 1988, with the villainous exorcist of the living, Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), trying desperately to scare some humans and wed their teenage daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder). Setting aside the whole "clearly grown man trying to marry a teen" thing, the ghost with the most is a crude, rude dude with a bad attitude who visits a miniature peep show, touches women without their consent, and more. There's also a few culturally insensitive things, too, like the portrayal of an indigenous man who shrinks heads. So what's a director to do when there's no way that his cartoonish character would have changed, but the times clearly have?

At a press event attended by /Film's Jacob Hall, Burton explained how he managed to modernize "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" without losing the core of its most famous character. It turns out that by centering the film's newest character, Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), he was able to help bring the movie to a slightly more progressive place while still being ferociously funny.