Netflix's You Will Return For Fifth And Final Season, And That's Definitely The Right Choice

This article contains spoilers for "You" season 4.

"You" isn't telling the kind of story that can endlessly drag on. Though I've enjoyed every season thus far, there's no denying that the show has gotten a tad repetitive. Season after season, Joe meets a girl, stalks his way into her life, murders everyone in her vicinity and then oops, kills her too. It's so predictable that the writers seize every opportunity to spin that construct on its head. But even so, how many ways can that be twisted before we tire of Joe's cycle? More importantly, I want the satisfaction of seeing Joe come to new conclusions about himself, and that can't happen if he keeps retreading the same ground. That's why the latest season of "You" completely upended Joe's internal status quo.

Psychologically splitting himself into two parts, Joe spends the season torn between his desire to truly change and his terrible, murderous impulses. When all is said and done, the second side wins out. He resolves to be with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and get rid of whatever stands in their way. He murders one of his students and frames another — typical Joe actions, but with a terrifying new twist. Joe acts without any of the hesitations or frantic moralizing that once plagued him. He doesn't need to hide behind some idealized version of himself anymore, because he has embraced his inner monster.

All along, the fourth season was setting the stage for Joe's grand finale. For the first time ever, our killer has come to terms with who he truly is. Instead of romanticizing murder as an unfortunate necessity, he now sees it as a tool. Joe has merged with his worst impulses (fake Rhys Montrose) and is gleefully willing to do whatever it takes to maintain his happy ending with Kate. He's gone from an anti-hero to a full-fledged villain. Surely, there's no coming back from that.