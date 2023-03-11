Penn Badgley Thinks You Should End With Season 5, And Joe Should 'Get What's Coming To Him'

Four seasons of "You" have come and gone, and Penn Badgley's obsessive part-time stalker part-time serial killer character Joe Goldberg has gotten away with all his nefarious activities. He has managed to flee to another country and assume a new identity after going on a murderous rampage in the United States ... and instead of living a low-key life and staying away from probable drama, Joe is plainly asking for it: he has taken on the identity of a university professor. Well, at least he's sworn never to commit a crime again. But if we really are talking about the same Joe Goldberg, who has a penchant for falling in love and stabbing people (among other things), it's only a question of when. He has a talent for evading his crimes, but sooner rather than later, he will pay for what he's done.

Or so Penn Badgley hopes.

As this pulpy thriller has become a killer whodunnit, the actor has portrayed the villainous protagonist who likes to believe he's still a good guy. Badgley thinks it's about time Joe got what he deserved, and fans would agree. With the second part of season 4 just released, Badgley is talking about how season 5 would be a fitting conclusion to the series, as Joe should "get what's coming to him." If there's anything we're certain about — what's coming for Joe isn't going to be pretty.