You Season 4 Announced By Netflix Before Season 3 Even Premieres

Netflix's Joe Goldberg obsession continues: "You" has been renewed for a fourth season.

Lock your doors and keep away from your local bookshop, because Penn Badgley's Joe is always on the prowl for a new obsession. While he first appears to be a normal, lovestruck bookseller, Joe ends the first season of "You" as a full-fledged murderer. The series follows Joe as he stalks his way into the hearts of unassuming women, weaseling his way into their lives and committing more crimes than he can track, all in the name of true love. Don't let his bookish charm fool you — Joe's love stories never end well.

In an announcement video captioned "Season 4 is in the [body] bag,"Netflix takes a trip down memory lane, looking back on some of Joe's most tragic fixations. Not many of them have lived to tell their tales, but ... maybe season 4 will be different?

You can check out the announcement video below.