How Many People Has Dexter Morgan Killed?

This post contains spoilers for "Dexter" and "Dexter: New Blood."

"Tonight's the night. And it's gonna happen again and again. Has to happen." These opening lines grace the pilot episode of "Dexter," in which blood splatter specialist Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) drives around while being on the prowl. What sets this show apart from most police procedurals is its upfront positioning of Dexter as a morally complex figure, a killer who (mostly) murders other killers who have managed to escape the justice system. However, this moral positioning starts to unravel once his meticulous plans start spiraling out of control and jeopardizing the faux-identity he has painstakingly crafted over the years. This tension between our intimate knowledge of Dexter's skewed vigilantism and the escalating suspicion about his crimes grants "Dexter" the edge required to become the tense, thrilling character-focused procedural that it is.

That said, even the best shows lose their way, and "Dexter" does fumble and make some questionable storytelling choices in its final seasons. To remedy that, "Dexter: New Blood" was served up as a treat to longtime fans, where the story picks up 10 years after the original series finale, in which Dexter (apparently) faked his death. "New Blood" posits a fresh start for Dexter, who seems to have suppressed his killer instincts in favor of a mundane existence far removed from crime scenes. However, the "Dark Passenger" (the conceptual personification of his trauma) inside him is bound to awaken once he's forced to confront the past, and "New Blood" proves that old habits and impulses die hard.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, but Dexter has killed people. A lot of people. He's a serial killer with an elaborate modus operandi designed to evade detection, and even some of his more spontaneous kills inform an established worldview. How many people has Dexter killed? The answer is a whopping 149.