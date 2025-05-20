The Pitt Cast Guide: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
If you've seen "The Pitt" you probably feel like you've worked an entire shift in a real emergency room. That's very much the point of the Max series, which has become a big hit for the streamer in recent months to the extent that there's already talk of a "Pitt" spin-off and celebrity fans are singing the show's praises (Stephen King is, evidently, a big fan of the Max drama).
Undoubtedly, part of the show's success is it's commitment to realism. Unlike other series, "The Pitt" depicts its medical drama with a strikingly naturalistic tone that immerses you in what can feel like the truly harrowing lives of real emergency medical staff. After just a few episodes you feel the strain under which the doctors and nurses at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital are working, and when you start to think about how this is just a single day in their lives, you realize just how unfathomable the pressure of the medical field really is, especially in the context of an emergency department.
It helps that "The Pitt" has been praised for its medical accuracy and the fact that the show doesn't use music at all. But another important element is the cast. Had the show been populated with big-name stars, its immersive effect would have been diminished. Part of why "The Pitt" feels so real has to do with the fact that most of the actors have yet to become stars in their own right (barring lead Noah Wyle, who long ago established his medical drama bonafides with a starring role in "ER"). As such, you might be curious as to where these talented cast members came from. Here's everything you need to know about the cast of "The Pitt."
Noah Wyle — Dr. Michael Robinavitch
Playing Dr. Robinavitch in "The Pitt" isn't Noah Wyle's first role in a medical drama. His breakthrough came with the seminal "ER," a medical drama created by "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton which starred Wyle as John Carter. Carter started out as a third-year medical student before becoming a doctor as the show went on. Wyle then left NBC's "ER" in the series' 11th season, but continued to appear sporadically throughout the remaining four seasons. During the '90s, he also got to play tech giant Steve Jobs, becoming the first actor to portray the Apple creator in 1999's "Pirates of Silicon Valley."
After "ER" Wyle appeared in a number of theater productions and films, including "White Oleander," "Enough" with Jennifer Lopez, and "Donnie Darko." He then returned to TV by playing the lead role of Tom Mason in TNT series "Falling Skies." Prior to "The Pitt," he launched an epic made-for-TV fantasy franchise in the form of "The Librarian: Quest for the Spear," a TNT TV movie from "Independence Day" writer-producer Dean Devlin. He then became the star and executive producer of "The Pitt," alongside fellow producers John Wells and creator Scott Gemmill, both of whom are also "ER" alums.
Tracy Ifeachor — Dr. Heather Collins
British actress Tracy Ifeachor plays Dr. Heather Collins on "The Pitt," a senior resident who has a complicated history with Dr. Michael Robinavitch and who frequently clashes with her superior, despite harboring an obvious fondness for him. Dr. Collins is absent from several episodes towards the end of "The Pitt" but prior to that she's a very big part of the show.
Outside of the Max drama, Ifeachor has had an impressive career. She's perhaps best known for playing Aya Al-Rashid on The CW's "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off "The Originals," but she also had a big part in the "Doctor Who" Christmas special, "The End of Time." Over in the UK she fronted season 1 of the BBC drama, "Showtrial," playing duty solicitor Cleo Roberts. Ifeachor has been more prolific in TV than film, but she has had some movie roles, including that of Dorothy Smith in the whimsical origin story that was 2023's "Wonka."
Patrick Ball — Dr. Frank Langdon
Dr. Frank Langdon is a senior resident at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital and Dr. Michael Robinavitch's right-hand man. Amazingly, this is only actor Patrick Ball's second on-screen role. The young star previously had a guest appearance in a 2023 episode of "Law & Order" but otherwise only appeared in theater productions prior to playing the charismatic Langdon.
With "The Pitt" proving such a big success, that's a pretty impressive second role for Ball, who only graduated from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University in 2022. Now that season 1 of "The Pitt" is in the bag, Ball is starring in "Hamlet" at LA's Mark Taper Forum, before production on season 2 of the Max drama begins in June.
Interestingly enough, Ball's mother is a nurse and his dad is a paramedic, and it seems both gave "The Pitt" their seal of approval. The actor told Gold Derby, "The first thing they said was, 'Wow, this checks out. This is real medicine,' which is amazing because they can't watch medical dramas most of the time."
Katherine LaNasa — Dana Evans
Katherine LaNasa plays the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital ER's charge nurse and is a longtime friend and supporter of Dr. Michael Robinavitch. The actress and former professional ballet dancer was married to Dennis Hopper between 1989 and 1992, and had one son with the "Easy Rider" director.
Throughout the 1990s, LaNasa appeared in several movies and TV shows, including a guest role on "ER" before landing the lead role in NBC's "Three Sisters" in 2001. The show was canceled after two seasons, but LaNasa continued to appear on the small screen with recurring roles in shows such as "Judging Amy," "Two and a Half Men," and "Longmire." She also starred in NBC's drama series "Deception." She can be seen in Disney's admirable salvage job of a series, "Daredevil: Born Again," in which she plays socialite and wife of Arthur Sledge, Artemis Sledge.
On the big screen, LaNasa has appeared in a number of films including 2004's Jude Law-led romantic comedy "Alfie," 2012 Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis comedy "The Campaign," and 2013 Nicolas Cage thriller "The Frozen Ground."
Supriya Ganesh — Dr. Samira Mohan
Indian-American actor Supriya Ganesh plays Dr. Samira Mohan in "The Pitt." A workaholic third-year medical resident Dr. Mohan is a talented doctor whose commitment to building relationships with patients doesn't always match Dr. Michael Robinavitch's style.
Ganesh was, herself, planning on a career in medicine, even studying neuroscience at Columbia University. But she gave up on the idea of med school in favor of acting, beginning with attending auditions in New York while at Columbia. She eventually landed a small role on "Blue Bloods," which was cut, but that was just the beginning of her acting career.
Since then she's had small roles in two 2022 films ("Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game" and "Spoiler Alert") and a number of guest roles on TV series including "Chicago Med," "Billions," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Dr. Mohan is her first main on-screen role. After season 1 of "The Pitt" she began playing Vaidehi in a production of "House of India" at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre.
Fiona Dourif — Dr. Cassie McKay
Before "The Pitt," Dr. Cassie McKay Actor Fiona Dourif played a Stephen King villain. In fact, she was well-established as a screen queen, starring as Nica Pierce in "Curse of Chucky" and "Cult of Chucky," and working on Syfy's "Chucky" TV show. Of course, it helped that she's the daughter of Chucky voice actor and horror legend Brad Dourif, who retired from acting in 2024 (though he'll always be available to play Chucky).
Fiona Dourif is known for more than horror, though. She starred as Bart Curlish in BBC America series "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" and as Diane Jones in ABC miniseries "When We Rise," alongside recurring roles in HBO's "True Blood" and NBC's "The Blacklist." In film, Dourif has multiple projects to her name, including 2008's "Garden Party," and Paul Thomas Anderson's maddening vision of power and friendship "The Master." She also appeared in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet."
Taylor Dearden — Dr. Melissa King
Dr. Melissa King, played by USC alum Taylor Dearden, is a neurodivergent resident at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital ER, who somehow remains positive amid a somewhat jaded medical staff. Dearden is the daughter of actress Robin Gale Dearden and the great Bryan Cranston, and even had a small role as "Sad Faced Girl" in an episode of Cranston's "Breaking Bad."
The actress' first major role was that of Ophelia in the MTV show "Sweet/Vicious." Dearden appeared in 10 episodes of the comedy drama before playing Chloe Lyman in season 2 of Netflix's mockumentary series "American Vandal," which was canceled after that second season in 2018. On the film side, Dearden's last role was in 2020's "The Last Champion," a sports drama directed by Glenn Withrow and starring Cole Hauser.
In 2022, Dearden appeared in three episodes of Apple TV+'s "For All Mankind" before landing her role on "The Pitt." The actress spoke to NPR about how she identified with Dr. King, saying, "I see a lot of the neurodivergent parts of Mel as something I experience all the time."
Isa Briones — Dr. Trinity Santos
Isa Briones' Dr. Trinity Santos is a first-year resident with a competitive side and a proclivity for using sardonic humor as a shield. But she's also very perceptive, which leads to one of the first season's most shocking reveals. Briones herself is no TV rookie, having appeared as Margot Stokes in season 1 of Disney+/Hulu's "Goosebumps" series and starring in "Star Trek: Picard," in which she played multiple roles as Dahj and Soji Asha, Sutra, and Kore Soong.
Briones began her career as a model at a young age, and has been acting in film and on-stage since 2008. At 19 she became the youngest performer in the first touring company of "Hamilton" before making her Broadway debut in 2024 by playing Eurydice in "Hadestown." In 2025, Briones took over for actress Havana Rose Liu in "All Nighter," an off-broadway play from Natalie Margolin which is running at MCC Theater's Newman Mills Theater until May 18, 2025.
Gerran Howell — Dennis Whitaker
Dennis Whitaker is one of two med students in the Pitt. Hailing from Nebraska, the young doctor lacks in self-confidence and constantly finds himself in need of new scrubs in one of the series' few running gags. He's portrayed by Welsh actor Gerran Howell, who has been working since he was a child.
Howell starred in the CBBC show "Young Dracula," which aired from 2006 to 2014 in the U.K. and focused on the Dracula family after their move from Transylvania to small town Wales. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Howell then appeared in British medical drama "Casualty" in a recurring capacity, before playing private Parry in Sam Mendes' 2019 war film "1917." Howell continued to work in TV, playing Kid Sampson in Hulu's "Catch-22" and becoming a series regular on the BBC show "Ludwig" in 2024. After this he landed his role on "The Pitt" and is confirmed to return for season 2 of the series, which has been officially greenlit.
Shabana Azeez — Victoria Javadi
Victoria Javadi is a young and ambitious third-year medical student whose parents work at the hospital and who is determined to forge her own path. She makes quite the impression after fainting on her first day, but continues doing everything she can to be taken seriously by her older colleagues.
Javadi is played by Australian actor Shabana Azeez, who appeared in several Australian shows before "The Pitt," most notably in the sitcom "Metro Sexual," in which she played Yasmin Dagher. Azeez also appeared as a guest star in one episode of Netflix's "Apple Cider Vinegar" (which centered around a subject that hurt real people) in which she played Evie, and starred in Australian film "Birdeater" in 2024, which was an official selection at the South by Southwest Festival in 2024. That same year she also lent her voice to Australian animated film "Lesbian Space Princess," in which she played the title character. Victoria Javadi is Azeez's first major role in a U.S. production.
Shawn Hatosy — Dr. Jack Abbot
Dr. Jack Abbot is a senior doctor who also works at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. He is on the same level as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, who finds Dr. Abbot on the roof of the hospital in the very first episode after what was clearly a difficult night shift in the ER.
Shawn Hatosy is the actor who plays Dr. Abbot. Hatosy has been working consistently in film and TV since the mid-'90s and is perhaps best known for playing Stan Rosado in "The Faculty," one of the best '90s horror movies. He also appeared as FBI Agent John Madala in Michael Mann's "Public Enemies."
On the small screen, Hatosy has appeared in dozens of shows since the mid-'90s. He even had a guest role on "ER" as in the episode "Jigsaw." His first major TV role, however, was Sammy Bryant in crime drama series "Southland," in which Hatosy starred for 43 episodes between 2009-2013. He has continued to appear on TV consistently ever since, with lead roles in "Reckless" and "Animal Kingdom" alongside many guest appearances and recurring roles.
Jalen Thomas Brooks — Mateo Diaz
Jalen Thomas Brooks plates Mateo Diaz, a nurse in the ER at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Brooks' first on-screen role came in 2019 when he played Simon Kirby in the "Supergirl" episode "In Plain Sight." He then appeared in an episode of Nickelodeon's "Henry Danger" before landing a recurring role in ABC's "Rebel," which was unfortunately canceled after one season.
Brooks also had a recurring role as Blaise in TNT's "Animal Kingdom" and in The CW's "Walker," a reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger" in which he played Colton Davidson. Brooks has appeared in one feature film thus far, making his big screen debut in Eli Roth's throwback slasher "Thanksgiving" (2023).
Though Mateo Diaz isn't a main role on "The Pitt," there's plenty of scope for that to change as the show continues. Given the fact that Brooks has amassed several impressive credits in what is still a burgeoning career, it wouldn't be surprising if the writers chose to use him more in future.
Amielynn Abellera — Perlah Alawi
Filipino American actor Amielynn Abellera plays Perlah, a Filipino Muslim registered nurse in the ER who provides support to the doctors and has a close friendship with Kristin Villanueva's Princess Dela Cruz. Originally from Stockton, California, Abellera actually earned a degree in Psychobiology from Santa Clara University before gaining her Master of Fine Arts degree in acting from the University of Southern California.
Her professional credits begin in the early 2010s, when she started acting in short films before landing small roles on TV series. Throughout the 2010s and 2020s, Abellera appeared in single episodes of multiple shows, including "NCIS" and Hulu's "The Cleaning Lady." Her role as Perlah on "The Pitt" is her first recurring role, with Abellera telling Ebby Magazine that she was drawn to the part because she "rarely see[s] someone like Perlah in mainstream media" and was "moved" by "The Pitt" showcasing a "sincere portrayal of our strained healthcare system."
Kristin Villanueva — Princess Dela Cruz
Princess Dela Cruz is a nurse working in the ER at Pittsburg Trauma Medical Hospital. She's played by Kristin Villanueva, who was born and raised in Manila, Philippines and moved to the U.S. at 15. She earned her BFA in Acting from SUNY Purchase before embarking on a career which has since seen her starring in regional theater shows across the country. Villanueva's first TV role came in 2011 when she appeared in an episode of "Gossip Girl," which also starred the late great Michelle Trachtenberg.
Since then, Villanueva has appeared in multiple TV and film projects, playing a nurse in Paul Schrader's modern masterpiece about faith, "First Reformed" and appearing in an episode of CBS's "Elementary." She also had roles in "Search Party" and a recurring role in Netflix's "Bonding" before landing hr role in "The Pitt." Princess Dela Cruz is Villanueva's biggest on-screen role yet.