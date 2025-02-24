Stephen King Is Obsessed With This Intense Drama Streaming On Max

Stephen King often takes to social media to share opinions on his favorite (and not-so-favorite) media, and there's good reason to take them into consideration. For starters, it's a no-brainer to check out all of King's horror-adjacent recommendations, seeing as the legendary author knows a thing or two about the genre. (He recently shared his enthused thoughts about "The Monkey," Osgood Perkins' outlandish, eccentric adaptation of King's 1980 short story of the same name.) At other times, though, King expresses his absolute disdain for a film, such as the time when he (rightfully) complained about the worst horror flick he has ever seen.

This time, however, King has shared his love for "The Pitt," a Max medical drama that takes a tense episodic approach to depicting every hour in a single 15-hour emergency department shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Here's what he posted about it on Instagram Threads:

"Forget those other doctor shows. This one is the best. Realistic and heart-wrenching. Come for life-or-death medical situations, stay for the human drama, which is real rather than corny."

I mean, this is a really strong endorsement, considering the decades' worth of lauded television shows that revolve around similar subject matter. But this high praise is more than well deserved; "The Pitt" foregoes melodrama in favor of grounded realism and character arcs that genuinely tug at the heartstrings. The borderline pulpy, binge-worthy aspect of popular medical shows like "Grey's Anatomy" or "ER" feels a tad scaled-down here, as the series roots itself in the all-too-real highs and lows of its hyper-specific setting. Moreover, the show's realism does not detract anything from its innate ability to intrigue and entertain. What's more, "The Pitt" is also pretty medically accurate, capturing the failures of a broken medical system and the bitter reality of burnt-out ER staff struggling to help every patient.

Without further ado, let us take a closer look at what "The Pitt" is about.