Stephen King Is Obsessed With This Intense Drama Streaming On Max
Stephen King often takes to social media to share opinions on his favorite (and not-so-favorite) media, and there's good reason to take them into consideration. For starters, it's a no-brainer to check out all of King's horror-adjacent recommendations, seeing as the legendary author knows a thing or two about the genre. (He recently shared his enthused thoughts about "The Monkey," Osgood Perkins' outlandish, eccentric adaptation of King's 1980 short story of the same name.) At other times, though, King expresses his absolute disdain for a film, such as the time when he (rightfully) complained about the worst horror flick he has ever seen.
This time, however, King has shared his love for "The Pitt," a Max medical drama that takes a tense episodic approach to depicting every hour in a single 15-hour emergency department shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Here's what he posted about it on Instagram Threads:
"Forget those other doctor shows. This one is the best. Realistic and heart-wrenching. Come for life-or-death medical situations, stay for the human drama, which is real rather than corny."
I mean, this is a really strong endorsement, considering the decades' worth of lauded television shows that revolve around similar subject matter. But this high praise is more than well deserved; "The Pitt" foregoes melodrama in favor of grounded realism and character arcs that genuinely tug at the heartstrings. The borderline pulpy, binge-worthy aspect of popular medical shows like "Grey's Anatomy" or "ER" feels a tad scaled-down here, as the series roots itself in the all-too-real highs and lows of its hyper-specific setting. Moreover, the show's realism does not detract anything from its innate ability to intrigue and entertain. What's more, "The Pitt" is also pretty medically accurate, capturing the failures of a broken medical system and the bitter reality of burnt-out ER staff struggling to help every patient.
Without further ado, let us take a closer look at what "The Pitt" is about.
The Pitt is a gritty, heartbreaking medical drama that everyone should watch
Right off the bat, you will notice that the show's narrative structure allows every character arc to breathe and effectively feed into one another. This is because we are privy to every hour dedicated to the cause during a single shift, where interpersonal dynamics evolve and individual beliefs are challenged. Our first and immediate impression of Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) is that he is under a lot of stress, as he has to welcome a new group of doctors/trainees while dealing with the everyday responsibilities of working in an ER. Every medical professional brings the baggage of their personal lives to their jobs, and the lines between them get blurred as the caretakers are placed in difficult scenarios revolving around death and loss. How do anxious, overwhelmed doctors deal with grieving relatives? And how indeed does one separate their own anxieties from shared workplace stress without falling apart?
"The Pitt" is sincerely dedicated to navigating these situational dilemmas, as it puts its character first while letting the show's realistic bend speak for itself. It's easy to mimic medical jargon to create an aura of authenticity, but the show also focuses on realistic scenarios to convey the exhausting ordeal medical staff undergo on a daily basis. For example, a woman admits that she faked her reason for an ER visit as she hoped that the person who brought her in (her son) would somehow receive help for his violent inclinations. While her case evokes sympathy, this isn't something an ER staff can (or should have to) deal with. But a variation of similar scenarios continues to play out throughout the series, as not every person rushed into the ER is there to receive medical attention.
The series also takes place in a post-COVID-19 lockdowns world that's fraught with the latent trauma and anxiety of a time when medical staff were overwhelmed, overworked, and at direct risk. Robby feels this strain along with his peers, and when you consider peripheral systemic failures (such as predatory insurance companies and administrative corruption), the picture painted is dire. "The Pitt" does not shy away from such bleak, heavy themes, and there's much more to unearth in the episodes to come.
New episodes of "The Pitt" premiere every Thursday on Max.