How Stephen King Really Feels About 2025's Horror Movie The Monkey

Whenever a Stephen King horror movie surfaces, one can expect the maestro to share his feelings on the subject. In the case of "The Monkey," his opinion is far more interesting than usual considering the movie's sheer oddity. It's based on King's 1980 short story of the same name, which is about creepy wind-up toy monkey — with the added horror element of every clash of the cymbals the monkey holds signaling an impending death (the cymbals have been exchanged for a drum in the movie for surprising reasons). It's also the latest movie from the acclaimed horror director Osgood "Oz" Perkins, who has established himself as one of the most interesting creators in the genre with films that range from the gothic ghost story "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House" (2016) to the Nicolas Cage-fueled serial killer thriller "Longlegs" (2024).

King has now given the verdict on "The Monkey," and from the looks of it, the author loves the movie's eccentricity. In fact, his potty-mouthed post about the film on Threads was nothing short of enthusiastic: