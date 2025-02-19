How Stephen King Really Feels About 2025's Horror Movie The Monkey
Whenever a Stephen King horror movie surfaces, one can expect the maestro to share his feelings on the subject. In the case of "The Monkey," his opinion is far more interesting than usual considering the movie's sheer oddity. It's based on King's 1980 short story of the same name, which is about creepy wind-up toy monkey — with the added horror element of every clash of the cymbals the monkey holds signaling an impending death (the cymbals have been exchanged for a drum in the movie for surprising reasons). It's also the latest movie from the acclaimed horror director Osgood "Oz" Perkins, who has established himself as one of the most interesting creators in the genre with films that range from the gothic ghost story "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House" (2016) to the Nicolas Cage-fueled serial killer thriller "Longlegs" (2024).
King has now given the verdict on "The Monkey," and from the looks of it, the author loves the movie's eccentricity. In fact, his potty-mouthed post about the film on Threads was nothing short of enthusiastic:
You've never seen anything like THE MONKEY. It's bats*** insane. As someone who has indulged in bats******* from time to time, I say that with admiration.
King isn't the only one with opinions about The Monkey
Though Stephen King understandably has a very personal connection to the story of "The Monkey," he isn't the only one who's shared his opinions on the film's quality. Jeremy Mathai's /Film review of "The Monkey" found that it can't quite live up to the hype, pointing out the film's tricky balancing act between gore and humor and its comparatively tenuous connection to King's original story. The Rotten Tomatoes consensus is somewhat more merciful, and several critics have found that "The Monkey's" comical beats work surprisingly well against its blood-red backdrop. As a result, the movie enjoys a healthy Tomatometer rating of 84%.
Despite the undeniable tonal whiplash between "The Monkey" and Perkins' indie horror superhit "Longlegs," it seems that the 2025 movie has its admirers. It remains to be seen whether "The Monkey" can top "Longlegs'" success story at the box office, but at least the film has King's full-hearted endorsement to help it along the way. "The Monkey" opens in theaters on February 21, 2025.