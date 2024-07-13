The Horror Films Of Director Oz Perkins, Ranked (Including Longlegs)

Oz Perkins, also credited as Osgood Perkins, is a contemporary horror filmmaker with a very distinctive style. His films take ... their ... time. They gradually sink their teeth into you, building suspense slowly until the very last moments of the film, leaving a stinging bite that is hard to forget. Using ambient soundscapes and an often plodding pace, Perkins infuses his films with an existential dread. He artfully plays with light and shadow, crafting very well-composed shots that more often resemble a painting. Perkins uses the camera as his paintbrush, employing techniques like wide angles, low angles, and tracking shots to create a very dynamic palette. Gruesome violence is often presented in a mundane, almost everyday manner. His filmography requires the utmost patience, but it creeps and crawls in the subtlest of ways.

In an interview with MovieMaker magazine, Oz Perkins stated, "Horror movies are self-help movies about dealing with death." This feels especially appropriate since his mother, Berry Berenson, tragically passed in one of the planes on September 11th. His father Anthony Perkins, star of Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," passed away when Oz was 18. Most of his films not only have female-centric stories, but also contemplate themes of children being left behind by their parents' death and the questions of legacy — the imprint we leave behind and how relationships can intertwine across generations. With the latest release of his terrifying new film "Longlegs," now is the perfect time to rank all his work.