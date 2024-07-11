Longlegs Ending Explained: Evil With A Capital E

Spoilers for "Longlegs" follow.

Making a horror film in 2024 about the nature of capital-E Evil is a lofty, impressive endeavor, especially given how many past classics of the genre set the bar so high. Horror movies are never in short supply, and the majority of them are (in one way or another) chasing the same classic high benchmarks, which means that a filmmaker has to find their own unique voice in attempting to play in the same sandbox as, say, "The Exorcist," "The Silence of the Lambs," "Se7en," and others.

Writer/director Osgood Perkins has been steadily developing just the right kind of unique voice within the genre ever since his debut film, "The Blackcoat's Daughter," and now his latest feature, "Longlegs," is his first masterpiece to date, combining a slew of his most effective tropes as an auteur with the perfect choice of material and collaborators. Each of his films has dealt with the occult, and "Longlegs" takes that interest and gives it an analog tangibility that allows the film's supernatural elements to be that much more insidiously believable.

The finale of "Longlegs" is, for all intents and purposes, a depiction of what demonic possession might actually look like, whether the unholy presence manipulating others is genuinely otherworldly or is rather some form of induced mental illness. Ultimately, "Longlegs" argues, the distinction doesn't matter; Evil begets Evil, and it is indestructible. More disturbingly, it may be indistinguishable from Good — there is some Evil lurking within all of us, living with us more closely than any of us would like to admit, waiting for the right moment to make a devious deal with our better natures that traps us forever. To put it another way, the Devil has some long, long legs.