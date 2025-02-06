The Monkey Review: Osgood Perkins' Longlegs Follow-Up Can't Live Up To The Hype

Not even a year ago, Osgood Perkins unleashed the devilishly creepy "Longlegs" and set stratospheric expectations for whatever he might have up his sleeve next. Seamlessly blending occultist scares with a skill for finding the dark comedy in hidden corners (due in no small part to Nicolas Cage's unhinged, rock-and-roll performance), the filmmaker's assured direction left many wondering — okay, maybe just me — how he might tackle another horror flick that switched gears entirely. Instead of a freakish deep dive into the most unsettling depths of the human id, how about a horror-comedy that used gruesome kills and over-the-top violence to find the humor in the absurd?

That expectation-defying encore comes sooner than we might've thought with "The Monkey," a breezy adaptation of the Stephen King short story of the same name. It won't take long, however, for viewers to realize this feature feels as loosely connected to its source material as it does to "Longlegs." Having little to no connection to King's story, I can only take a stab at how purists will react to artistic license that goes far, far beyond replacing the eponymous monkey toy's cymbals with drumsticks. Unfortunately, that vast gulf also extends to how "The Monkey" measures up (or, more accurately, fails to measure up) to Perkins' previous effort. Where "Longlegs" felt truly fresh and revelatory, this much shabbier follow-up can't escape the stench of pastiche — and not a terribly unique or clever one, at that.

What's most frustrating about "The Monkey" is that Perkins had the right idea to lean into the inherent silliness of the story. After all, there's only so much mileage you can get out of a cursed windup toy that brings death to anyone caught in its path while treating it with po-faced seriousness. But overcorrecting too far in the opposite extreme only opens up a set of other problems. Laughs turn out to be as hit or miss as the strained and only occasionally inventive kills themselves. The distractingly arch, haphazard tone can never decide whether to settle into one lane or the other. The script loses all of its momentum by the time it reaches a conclusion that's somehow both too messy and too pat. Worst of all, any sense of fun slowly ends up subsumed by the pervasive feeling of cynicism and snark.

In a better world, "The Monkey" would stand as unmitigated proof that directors shouldn't be pigeonholed into one specific box. Instead, this disappointing series of missed opportunities might have you wishing that Perkins had stuck to his proven strengths.