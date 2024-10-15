Longlegs Director Returns To Horror With The Monkey Trailer, A Gnarly Stephen King Adaptation

Fresh off the success of one of the most terrifying horror movies of 2024, "Longlegs," director Osgood Perkins is back with an adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 short story "The Monkey," and now we have the first trailer for the project. The highly-anticipated horror movie will see Perkins bring his brand of terror to King's tale of a cursed monkey toy that kills off people with a simple clap of its cymbals. Perkins writes and directs this adaptation of "The Monkey," which also has a killer cast including Theo James ("The White Lotus"), Tatiana Maslany ("She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"), and Elijah Wood.

The new trailer follows a teaser for "The Monkey" that was released back in August and gives us a great look at Perkins' latest project. The writer/director has previously delivered lower-budget fare in the form of "The Blackcoat's Daughter," "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House," and "Gretel & Hansel." Taking on King's short story is his biggest project yet, even though the budget is reportedly only around the $10-$11 million mark. Perkins also isn't the only horror aficionado involved, with James Wan producing this King adaptation.

Thus far official news about exactly what this dream team had in-store has been sparse, but the new trailer reveals a lot more about the film, promising a mix of Perkins' signature gloom with a little more pizzazz (and some dark humor, too).