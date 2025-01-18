The Real-Life Tragedies That Changed The Stephen King Movie The Monkey

The filmmaker says he "spent a lot of [his] life recovering from tragedy, feeling quite bad," and wondering why his parents died in ways that seemed "inherently unfair." Perkins is, after all, the son of acclaimed "Psycho" actor Anthony Perkins and actress and photographer Berry Berenson. The elder Perkins passed away in 1992, having kept his HIV/AIDS diagnosis a secret until his death, according to his LA Times obituary. In that same memorial piece, Anthony Perkins is quoted as having feared that he killed his own father after wishing him dead just before he had a fatal heart attack. The actor best known as Norman Bates was only 5 years old at the time.

Osgood Perkins' mother also met a shocking fate: she was a passenger on the first plane that hit the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. In her obituary for The Guardian, Berenson's own works — photo work for Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, plus roles in movies including "Cat People" and "Remember My Name" — are overshadowed by a long explanation of Perkins' death. The column also makes mention of her grandmother, Elsa Schiaparelli, a surrealist Italian fashion designer who worked with Salvador Dalí (but, thankfully, was not killed in a strange way). All of this, no doubt, contributed to Perkins' uncanny connection to King's source material. "I'm older now and you realise this s*** happens to everyone. Everyone dies," Perkins tells Empire. "Sometimes in their sleep, sometimes in truly insane ways, like I experienced. But everyone dies. And I thought maybe the best way to approach that insane notion is with a smile."

"The Monkey" certainly seems poised to grin through the pain, and Perkins says that King himself has seen the new movie and "loves" it. A brand new red-band trailer also highlights the strange levity of the story's premise. "The monkey that likes killing our family? It's back," Theo James' Bill tells his brother Hal (also played by James) over the phone in the latest clips. He's perfectly deadpan as he says: "It must be vanquished." We also catch glimpses of some gnarly (but darkly funny) kills, from a Scooby-Doo-esque sea diver suit that harpoons someone at an antique shop to a scorpion crawling into a coffee cup. "It's that thing of, 'Our time is short, the world is hard, rotten things happen," Perkins concludes. "But you have to go forward. You have to laugh. What else can you do?'"

"The Monkey" hits theaters on February 21, 2025.