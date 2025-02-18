A Disney Copyright Issue Led To A Change In A Stephen King Horror Movie

Copyright issues are something that most people who watch movies don't think about all that often, yet they frequently cast a shadow over studios and filmmakers who wish to make something. In the case of director Oz Perkins' upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's short story "The Monkey," that started with getting the rights to the author's copyrighted tale. Unfortunately for Perkins and NEON, the studio backing this particular movie, the problems didn't stop there.

In a recent conversation with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Perkins, who is coming off of the success of last year's breakout horror hit "Longlegs," revealed that the title character in "The Monkey" had to undergo a change due to a copyright held by Disney. "When I was given the assignment, the producer said, 'Oh, by the way, Disney owns the cymbals, because of [the toy monkey in] 'Toy Story,”" Perkins explained.

It's unclear precisely which producer Perkins was referring to, although horror maestro James Wan ("Saw," "The Conjuring") is a major producer on "The Monkey." It's also worth noting that the "Toy Story" movie Perkins alluded to was almost certainly 2010's "Toy Story 3," i.e. the film in which the "Toy Story" gang encounter a cymbal-banging monkey toy (aka a Jolly Chimp) identical to the one described in King's original story.

The movie version of "The Monkey," as it were, centers on a pair of twin brothers (played by "Sweet Tooth" actor Christian Convery as kids) who find a mysterious wind-up monkey in their youth, resulting in a series of outrageous deaths that tears their family apart. 25 years later, the same sinister monkey returns, kicking off a new killing spree that forces the estranged brothers (now played by "The White Lotus" star Theo James as adults) to confront the cursed toy once more.