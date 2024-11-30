The Worst Horror Movie Stephen King Has Ever Seen

The plot of "Blood Feast" — if you can even call it that — centers on Fu'Ad Ramses (Mal Arnold), a serial killer who targets women and harvests their organs to resurrect the Egyptian goddess Ishtar. Detective Pete Thornton (William Kerwin) is assigned to the case, and he notes that bodily mutilation is a consistent pattern shared by the victims, whose crime scenes always look like a bloodbath. Ramses' motivation is to concoct a "blood feast" with the blood and limbs of the murdered women, but we are never told why he's so obsessed with resurrecting an Egyptian deity and would go to such extreme lengths. Everything that happens during the film's 67-minute runtime is distastefully schlocky and over-the-top, its depravity being too mean-spirited to take on an ironic or satirical flavor.

Lewis was acutely aware that "Blood Feast" was one-of-a-kind, in the sense that nobody before this had dared to shamelessly situate exploitation as a horror flick's primary selling point. The marketing strategy employed was a conscious effort to generate lurid hype: barf bags were handed out during the premiere, and Lewis advertised the film as a turning point in horror history. "Nothing so shocking in the annals of horror" was plastered across the posters, and this sentiment was backed up by the relentless gore and explicit salaciousness (which overshadows the narrative on purpose). This clearly worked in the film's favor, as it racked up $4 million at the box office against its meager $24,500 budget.

What "Blood Feast" did manage to do was normalize extreme onscreen violence to an extent, as it proved that there was an audience for machete-wielding killers who hacked away at bodies without remorse. Ramses, no matter how hollow or unrefined his character may be, emerged as a precursor to iconic horror antagonists like Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers. The only difference is that "Blood Feast" is not actually good, it's merely the first of its kind.