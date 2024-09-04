Stephen King Campaigning For Return Of Horror Series With 96% On Rotten Tomatoes
"Evil" just ended a few weeks ago, but there's already a campaign to bring the surreal, incredible Paramount+ show back for another season – and it's being spearheaded by the most famous horror author in the world.
Stephen King made his love of the four-season series known in a recent interview with PBS news (shared via series star Katja Herbers' X account), telling a reporter, "There's a show called 'Evil' on Paramount+ that I like." He continued: "It's great. It's funny and it's witty and it's very, very sharp." Five days after the series ended, Herbers shared the video with the caption, "OKAY CAN WE DO THE PICK UP NOW? thank you @StephenKing #Evil." The prolific author got the memo: on August 31, 2024, he simply tweeted, "Dear Paramount+: More EVIL, please."
So why is King stumping for this show on social media? Well, because it's exactly as great as he says. The brainchild of Robert and Michelle King (creators of such other gleefully weird shows as "The Good Fight"), "Evil" is one of the most unusual, singular shows on television and it's delivered thrills, dark laughter, and thought-provoking ideas about the twisted state of the world since 2019. Originally introduced as a sort of supernaturally religious "X-Files" riff, the show's basic premise — two skeptics (a psychologist and a tech expert) and a priest investigate alleged demonic activity for the Catholic Church — quickly spiraled into something harder to pin down, yet also much more exciting.
Evil is the perfect horrorshow for modern America
Sometimes "Evil" is a show about the thin walls between reality and the fog of fear and belief (its middle seasons are often opaque on a plot level, but enjoyably so). Other times, it wades into the question of the existence of a god, a personal quandary that plagues pretty much every character throughout the show's run. Most of the time, though, it's a show about the truly strange, often inexplicable realities of the modern world. Here, the powers of hell often look more like an algorithm, a bot, or a TikTok trend than a literal devil — although the show has plenty of those too, delivered courtesy of a fantastic and creative practical effects team. The possessed are usually sexist businessmen, racist authority figures, and anyone who abuses power — and, yes, the Church itself doesn't get off scot-free.
The end of "Evil" was announced in March, with its creators sounding pretty final on the matter, while star Herbers floated the idea of moving the show to Netflix and revealed that its conclusion was Paramount's decision (per TVLine). At the time, the series was given an additional four episodes to tie up loose ends, and though all 14 of the final installments were dropped as a part of season 4, the cast has noted in interviews that they saw those final episodes as a miniature fifth season. Despite all the preparation fans made for some closure — and for the show's long-teased end of the world — "Evil" wrapped up on a note that left room for a future return to the story.
Will Stephen King's shoutouts move the needle?
Herbers thanked King for his second shout-out via X, posting, "From the bottom of our Evil hearts, thank you!!!" to the site along with three heart emojis. Will King's enthusiasm move the needle? It's hard to say, but the show has pretty much everything going for it. It currently holds a 96% positive score on critical aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with its two most recent seasons earning 100% each. The first season of "Evil" also had an impressive audience, with close to 8 million people reportedly watching its series premiere back when it aired on CBS' linear lineup. That's more than twice as many viewers as the most-watched episode of "Succession," and while the show no doubt narrowed its audience when it moved to Paramount+, that seems like a streamer marketing problem, not a show problem.
If "Evil" returns, it has plenty of ground yet to cover. The show ends with a location change and a tease about a future threat, but all three of its core characters –- Herbers' no-nonsense single mom Kristen, Mike Colter's doubt-plagued priest David, and Aasif Mandvi's rational genius Ben –- are still alive and just a phone call away in the case of any future apocalypse. Plus, the series has thrived on its ability to sublimate the anxieties and events of a specific five-year period (political violence, pandemic, economic instability, racial injustice) into fantastical plots, and it could no doubt continue to do so with whatever comes next in the U.S. As long as the real world keeps getting weirder, "Evil" is the perfect show to help us make sense of it. Now listen to Uncle Stevie if you know what's good for you (and us), Paramount.
All four seasons of "Evil" are now available on Paramount+.