Stephen King Campaigning For Return Of Horror Series With 96% On Rotten Tomatoes

"Evil" just ended a few weeks ago, but there's already a campaign to bring the surreal, incredible Paramount+ show back for another season – and it's being spearheaded by the most famous horror author in the world.

Stephen King made his love of the four-season series known in a recent interview with PBS news (shared via series star Katja Herbers' X account), telling a reporter, "There's a show called 'Evil' on Paramount+ that I like." He continued: "It's great. It's funny and it's witty and it's very, very sharp." Five days after the series ended, Herbers shared the video with the caption, "OKAY CAN WE DO THE PICK UP NOW? thank you @StephenKing #Evil." The prolific author got the memo: on August 31, 2024, he simply tweeted, "Dear Paramount+: More EVIL, please."

So why is King stumping for this show on social media? Well, because it's exactly as great as he says. The brainchild of Robert and Michelle King (creators of such other gleefully weird shows as "The Good Fight"), "Evil" is one of the most unusual, singular shows on television and it's delivered thrills, dark laughter, and thought-provoking ideas about the twisted state of the world since 2019. Originally introduced as a sort of supernaturally religious "X-Files" riff, the show's basic premise — two skeptics (a psychologist and a tech expert) and a priest investigate alleged demonic activity for the Catholic Church — quickly spiraled into something harder to pin down, yet also much more exciting.