Evil Ending Explained: The Best Horror Show On TV Ends, And Some Lingering Questions Remain

This post contains spoilers for "Evil."

The age of streaming is full of problems. TV shows are getting extremely expensive, seasons are getting too short while the wait between them becomes too long, and shows are getting canceled before they have a chance to hit their groove. Even when shows are successful according to every metric, they can get canceled just for reasons that have nothing to do with their quality, like corporate cost-cutting.

Such is the case with "Evil," the best horror TV show since "Hannibal" and "The Exorcist." It's a series that mixes network procedurals with all-time great tales of the macabre, giving audiences monster-of-the-week stories that not only feature some of the best creature work on TV, but also tell poignant stories about the hell of modern existence and how the devil can't compare to the evil of the internet and late-stage capitalism. For four seasons, "Evil" echoed a time where TV episodes were allowed to be weird and good on their own without being forced to focus on building up to a binge watch experience. But now the show has sadly come to an end (despite the show itself joking in one of its final episodes about how the ratings were good, critical consensus was good, and there really was no reason for this cancelation). Like everything "Evil," there are a lot of questions left unanswered and plenty of answers open to interpretation. Let's take one final look at "Evil" and what its ending means.