The Acolyte's Cancelation Is A Perfect Storm Of Why The Current Streaming Landscape Just Plain Sucks

"The Acolyte" is no more. For the first time since Lucasfilm started making live-action "Star Wars" TV shows for Disney+, one of these series has been officially canceled. Though the show had its issues, it was still a fantastic and fresh take on the galaxy far, far away — one that explored a nuanced story of the fallacy of the Jedi, gave us spectacular lightsaber battles and some fascinating lore additions.

Still, "The Acolyte" didn't do particularly well when it came to viewership (though what exactly constitutes low viewership for Disney, we don't know), it was very expensive to produce, and it brought a lot of controversy — nothing new for this franchise, to be honest. Still, canceling it after just one season feels like a missed opportunity, as this is a brand new era in "Star Wars" not seen anywhere else outside of books and comics. With "The Acolyte" gone, will Lucasfilm and Disney continue to explore the High Republic era or abandon it completely?

This raises other questions, too. Is "The Acolyte" being canceled an isolated event or a sign that fewer "Star Wars" shows will be made going forward? Would "The Acolyte" have been renewed had it premiered last year in place of "Ahsoka"? Or is this Disney and Lucasfilm caving in to the worst "Star Wars" fans (i.e. those who hated the very fact that this was a TV show led by people of color)? If it's merely viewership that matter,s the show didn't perform particularly worse than "Andor," yet that series is returning for a second season.

In truth, the cancelation of "The Acolyte" seems to be a frustrating symptom of a larger problem with streaming shows. The threshold for what makes a hit or a miss in the era of streaming is vague at best, and TV shows no longer have the luxury of time.