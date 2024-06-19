The Acolyte's Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Brings Out The Star Wars Fandom's Dark Side

Normally, I would shrug my shoulders about this whole situation and move on with my day. But despite /Film's best efforts to constantly point out how flawed Rotten Tomatoes is as an institution, with its frequently misunderstood critics score and the fact that it was hacked and some of its scores have been artificially manipulated, it has taken hold in society to such a degree that casual viewers still use it as last line of quality when deciding whether to watch something. And when a score has been this obviously manipulated, it rubs me the wrong way.

Most people don't spend their free time tracking stuff like this online. They have jobs and lives and families and other things to deal with all day, so when they plop down on the couch, think about giving a new show or movie a try, head to Rotten Tomatoes, and recoil when they see a low audience score number, I imagine they don't go that extra step of researching whether or not that number accurately reflects the "real" opinions of all of these users. They just move on to something else.

All of this is, once again, a key reason not to use a Rotten Tomatoes score as your sole barometer when judging whether you should watch a movie or show. Believe me, I sympathize with the desire to cull through the myriad number of viewing options available at any given time and look at a couple of numbers on a website to determine whether they will match your specific taste. But that's not how art should work. And I understand that feeling of not wanting to waste time watching something you don't end up liking when there are so many good options out there. But my recommendation (which I realize no one is directly asking for, but which I'll provide anyway because it's my job) is to get back to taking chances on movies and TV shows again. Remember renting something from Blockbuster you'd never heard of based on its box art and maybe a star or two who were in it? There was an excitement in that process, an "anything could happen" feeling of discovery that has been sucked out of most of our viewing experiences in 2024, when the mighty algorithm rules all.

Next time you're interested in something, don't look at the Rotten Tomatoes score. If it's bad, you can always bail and move on to something else. But take the power of choice back, and see what delights might await you.