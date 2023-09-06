Rotten Tomatoes Has Been Hacked, Which Is Yet Another Reason You Shouldn't Rely On It

How many people who check Rotten Tomatoes scores understand how to interpret the numbers they're seeing? If a movie has an 80%, that does not mean that its average review score from participating critics is 80%. Instead, Rotten Tomatoes shaves off the nuances of a film review and funnels every reaction into a much more ambiguous (and easily manipulatable) "positive or negative," and then divides the number of positives by the total. And as Vulture reminds us, every review carries the same weight, whether it's from a major outlet or a comparatively tiny but still RT-approved site.

And that's not even getting into the ethical questions about Rotten Tomatoes itself, which is owned by movie ticket seller Fandango (which is itself owned by Comcast, which also owns Universal Pictures) as well as Warner Bros., which retains a 25% stake in the company. To be absolutely clear, there have not been any bombshell reports about those particular studios juicing the scores for their films above their competitors, but the very fact that such a thing is even possible is far from ideal.

I realize, of course, that the rise of Rotten Tomatoes has been fueled by our society's obsession with maximizing the results of every decision we make. This is not a finger-wagging situation — I'm an active participant in this. I regularly use Yelp to find the best restaurants in my area, and I Google things like "best power saw 2023" before buying a new tool. We all live in a world in which we want answers about quality as quickly as possible without having to do much work. And there's nothing easier than glancing at a Rotten Tomatoes score and judging a movie based on the number sitting next to it.

But what if art is worth a little extra work?