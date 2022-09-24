Billy Eichner's Gay Rom-Com Bros Is Getting Review Bombed By Homophobes With Too Much Time On Their Hands

A bunch of bigoted losers with too much time on their hands are dedicating energy to trying to harm a marginalized community for existing on screen? Must be a day that ends in "Y." Review bombing is unfortunately nothing new, but the latest victim of strategic attacks is Billy Eichner's gay romantic-comedy "Bros," for committing the egregious crime of telling a love story that isn't about a boring straight couple in beige sweaters. "Bros" has been earning solid reviews out of its screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, so it was awfully suspicious when the film's IMDb score plummeted, with over 680 ratings of the film, most of which were 1 star reviews.

This is quite a different story compared to Rotten Tomatoes, which separates critic and audience reviews. There are zero reviews from audiences, you know, since the movie hasn't even hit theaters yet, and critic reviews from folks who attended TIFF have the film sitting pretty at 94%. It doesn't take a genius to see what has happened here, but it is beyond annoying that this sort of thing keeps happening. As of publication, IMDb has removed the ability to rate this film on its platform, as it was obvious these numbers were coming from a bunch of homophobic jackwagons who should spend less time review bombing movies online, and more time reading books, staying hydrated, touching grass, and washing their own buttcracks.