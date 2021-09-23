Billy Eichner's New Rom-Com Bros Will Feature An All-LGBTQ Cast
It was all the way back in the before times (aka 2019) when it was announced that Judd Apatow was teaming up with Billy Eichner to make a romantic comedy starring and written by Eichner. Obviously, the pandemic put a delay on everything, but we were promised that the film would be history-making. In March, the title of the film was revealed as "Bros," and of course, most assumed this meant it would be a gay rom-com considering Eichner is, well, super gay.
Y'all, Eichner doubled down on the LGBTQ+ representation of the film. As the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a major studio film, "Bros" is also making history by including an all-LGBTQ+ principal cast, including the principal heterosexual characters who will also be played by LGBTQ+ performers.
Somewhere, Neil Patrick Harris's Barney Stinson on "How I Met Your Mother" has to be shaking.
What is Bros About?
No additional information about the plot has been revealed since we last reported on the film in March, but the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio has been described as "a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling toward love. Maybe. They're both very busy."
The script for "Bros" was co-written by Eichner with Nicholas Stoller ("Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Neighbors," "Friends from College"). Stoller will also direct and executive produce the project alongside Apatow, Eichner, and Josh Church ("Trainwreck").
Who's in the All LGBTQ+ Cast?
As stated in The Hollywood Reporter, Eichner's love interest will be played by Luke Macfarlane ("Brothers & Sisters"). Joining the duo are internet personality TS Madison ("Zola"), Miss Lawrence ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday"), Symone ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Guillermo Diaz ("Scandal," "Weeds," "Half Baked") and comedian Guy Branum who previously wrote for Eichner's "Billy on the Street." Eichner made an official statement regarding the casting, saying:
"I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast, and while "Bros" may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star's "gay best friend." And beyond all of that, this cast is f*cking hysterical and you're going to love them."
Billy, you had us at TS Madison.
"Bros" is due out in theaters on August 12, 2022, from Universal Pictures.