Billy Eichner's New Rom-Com Bros Will Feature An All-LGBTQ Cast

It was all the way back in the before times (aka 2019) when it was announced that Judd Apatow was teaming up with Billy Eichner to make a romantic comedy starring and written by Eichner. Obviously, the pandemic put a delay on everything, but we were promised that the film would be history-making. In March, the title of the film was revealed as "Bros," and of course, most assumed this meant it would be a gay rom-com considering Eichner is, well, super gay.

Y'all, Eichner doubled down on the LGBTQ+ representation of the film. As the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a major studio film, "Bros" is also making history by including an all-LGBTQ+ principal cast, including the principal heterosexual characters who will also be played by LGBTQ+ performers.

Somewhere, Neil Patrick Harris's Barney Stinson on "How I Met Your Mother" has to be shaking.