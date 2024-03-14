A Canceled Star Wars Movie Just Got Uncanceled
For fans anxiously awaiting Lucasfilm's next big move after the divisive "The Rise of Skywalker" brought an uncertain end to "Star Wars" on the big screen, well, this next update only kind of clears things up.
"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins once was the subject of a breathless announcement back in December of 2020, which revealed that she would be directing a "Star Wars" film about a squadron of X-wing pilots (some might describe them as "rogue," in fact) due out by the end of 2023. That obviously didn't end up happening, probably because the title was quietly removed from the studio's release schedule after months and months without a single update. We subsequently found out Jenkins' 'Star Wars" movie had been unceremoniously shelved, possibly in response to the poor reception to "Wonder Woman 1984," but maybe that was a bit premature. In a thoroughly unexpected surprise, this latest bit of news comes not from Lucasfilm itself, but from a podcast appearance (of all things) by Jenkins.
While talking to the Talking Pictures Podcast (via IGN), the director dropped the bombshell that her "Rogue Squadron" project is apparently back on track. According to Jenkins:
"When I left 'Star Wars' to do 'Wonder Woman 3,' I thought maybe I'll come back to 'Star Wars' after 'Wonder Woman 3.' So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing 'Wonder Woman.' When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, 'Oh, we gotta finish this deal.' We finished the deal right as the strike was happening. So I now owe a draft of 'Star Wars' and so we will see what happens there."
More to the story?
"Star Wars" may be thriving on streaming lately, but it's been a much different story on the big screen. As of this moment, the only productions we know the studio is currently focusing on include the Daisy Ridley-starring Rey film, that "Dawn of the Jedi" movie from James Mangold, and, of course, "The Mandalorian and Grogu." For the dreamers among us, I suppose there's just enough reason to hold out hope for that untitled and unknown project from writer/director Taika Waititi or, if you're feeling especially daring, maybe that mystery movie from "The Last Jedi" mastermind Rian Johnson. Now, however, it seems one blockbuster previously left for dead has suddenly risen back to life.
But we have to admit, this Rogue Squadron "news" is a bit of an oddity as far as updates go. For one thing, you may have noticed that Lucasfilm hasn't said an official word about any of this. (We will, of course, update this story if/when that changes.) Jenkins claims she originally parted ways with Lucasfilm in order to focus on a third "Wonder Woman" movie and, when those plans were scuttled by new DC boss James Gunn, she then returned to the "Star Wars" fold. There's also the matter of how vague the director's comments are, leaving quite a bit of room for interpretation in various directions. And then there's the matter of what she said next:
"[Lucasfilm] have other directors who have been working, but I am now back on 'Rogue Squadron' and we'll see what happens. We need to develop, get it to where we're both super happy with it."
That implies some serious work ahead of both parties, so for now, it's safe to assume there's a lot left up in the air. Stay tuned, folks.