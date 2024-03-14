A Canceled Star Wars Movie Just Got Uncanceled

For fans anxiously awaiting Lucasfilm's next big move after the divisive "The Rise of Skywalker" brought an uncertain end to "Star Wars" on the big screen, well, this next update only kind of clears things up.

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins once was the subject of a breathless announcement back in December of 2020, which revealed that she would be directing a "Star Wars" film about a squadron of X-wing pilots (some might describe them as "rogue," in fact) due out by the end of 2023. That obviously didn't end up happening, probably because the title was quietly removed from the studio's release schedule after months and months without a single update. We subsequently found out Jenkins' 'Star Wars" movie had been unceremoniously shelved, possibly in response to the poor reception to "Wonder Woman 1984," but maybe that was a bit premature. In a thoroughly unexpected surprise, this latest bit of news comes not from Lucasfilm itself, but from a podcast appearance (of all things) by Jenkins.

While talking to the Talking Pictures Podcast (via IGN), the director dropped the bombshell that her "Rogue Squadron" project is apparently back on track. According to Jenkins: