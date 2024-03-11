Why Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Is Nervous About Returning As Rey [SXSW 2024]

The future of "Star Wars" is still a little murky but it is most certainly upon us. The last time the franchise graced the silver screen was back in 2019 when "The Rise of Skywalker" concluded the sequel trilogy. Though Lucasfilm has very much tried to move on in the years since, Daisy Ridley will be returning once again as Rey in a new, untitled film that will see her training a new generation of Jedi. Ridley may have already played Rey in a massively successful trilogy of films, but she's still nervous about returning as the character in the upcoming film.

Ridley was in Austin, Texas, during SXSW to promote her new film "Magpie." At a panel I attended, in which the actress discussed her career, she touched on the upcoming "Star Wars" film, which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ("Ms. Marvel"). Naturally, Ridley couldn't say too much about the movie as it is currently shrouded in secrecy and hasn't even started filming yet, but she did admit there's some nervousness at play.

"It feels so strange. I think the reality of it is I just don't know how it'll be until I'm there. Also, I was so excited to be a part of it then I thought, 'What if I can't remember how to play her?' It's such an odd thing. Because it also was a surprise. It was only last year. I had a breakfast. I thought it was for something else and it wasn't. So it is exciting."

Ridley explained that she's done a lot since making "Rise of Skywalker" — everything from the thriller "The Marsh King's Daughter" to her upcoming action flick "Cleaner" — which led to her wondering if she had simply put too much distance between herself and Rey as a performer.