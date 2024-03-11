Why Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Is Nervous About Returning As Rey [SXSW 2024]
The future of "Star Wars" is still a little murky but it is most certainly upon us. The last time the franchise graced the silver screen was back in 2019 when "The Rise of Skywalker" concluded the sequel trilogy. Though Lucasfilm has very much tried to move on in the years since, Daisy Ridley will be returning once again as Rey in a new, untitled film that will see her training a new generation of Jedi. Ridley may have already played Rey in a massively successful trilogy of films, but she's still nervous about returning as the character in the upcoming film.
Ridley was in Austin, Texas, during SXSW to promote her new film "Magpie." At a panel I attended, in which the actress discussed her career, she touched on the upcoming "Star Wars" film, which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ("Ms. Marvel"). Naturally, Ridley couldn't say too much about the movie as it is currently shrouded in secrecy and hasn't even started filming yet, but she did admit there's some nervousness at play.
"It feels so strange. I think the reality of it is I just don't know how it'll be until I'm there. Also, I was so excited to be a part of it then I thought, 'What if I can't remember how to play her?' It's such an odd thing. Because it also was a surprise. It was only last year. I had a breakfast. I thought it was for something else and it wasn't. So it is exciting."
Ridley explained that she's done a lot since making "Rise of Skywalker" — everything from the thriller "The Marsh King's Daughter" to her upcoming action flick "Cleaner" — which led to her wondering if she had simply put too much distance between herself and Rey as a performer.
'It's all, at this time, to be discovered'
In truth, Ridley seemed to have a fair amount of confidence in her abilities as a performer. Speaking further, she revealed that she's confident that she will feel differently when she's actually on set whenever production begins. For Ridley, there's familiarity in Rey, but this project offers a lot of new challenges as well:
"I think I'll maybe be not as terrified on the first day but there is a certain amount of, 'What if I can't do it?' All of the 'What ifs?' are very strange. But I am excited about the story. As you say, a lot has happened in my life and my career. So I feel like a different performer. I feel like a different person ... So I'm curious. And also working with a new director. But also it's like, what discoveries will we make? It's all, at this time, to be discovered and I'm excited – nervous really – to see how it goes."
Very little has been said of the story but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy discussed it in broad strokes last year, telling IGN: "The Jedi are in disarray, and there's a lot of discussion around who are the Jedi, what are they doing, what's the state of the galaxy? And [Rey is] attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order based on the books, based on what she promised Luke."
This is also just one of several new "Star Wars" movies in development at the moment. Mando and Grogu will be making the jump to the big screen in the aptly titled "The Mandalorian & Grogu," which is expected to hit theaters in 2026. "Logan" director James Mangold is also working on a movie set at the very beginnings of the Jedi Order, and "Star Wars" animation veteran Dave Filoni is also helming a film set within the "Mandalorian" universe.
The "Star Wars" New Jedi Order movie does not yet have a confirmed release date.