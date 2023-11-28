Taika Waititi's Star Wars Is Still Happening, And He Has A Specific Goal In Mind

Taika Waititi might not be down for the count, but he's definitely been in a slump lately. Since taking home an Oscar for his efforts on his polarizing WWII dramedy "Jojo Rabbit" (a film I'm willing to go to bat for), the multi-hyphenate got a middling, bordering on hostile response to his return to the "Thor" movies with "Thor: Love and Thunder" (a film I'm ... less willing to go to bat for) and an even harsher reaction to his true story sports comedy "Next Goal Wins" (a film I haven't seen yet, like most people. Zing!). Recently, Waititi admitted to The Hollywood Reporter he's been feeling "a bit fatigued by working on those big films, studio films," which is why he plans to cleanse his palate by working on something smaller next.

However, when he finally does return to the big-budget arena, he might just take a crack at one of the biggest franchises out there — "Star Wars." Waititi has actually played in this sandbox before, back when he directed the season 1 finale of "The Mandalorian" and either delighted or horrified viewers by having a pair of Scout Troopers pummel Grogu silly (depending on how much you either love or don't love the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda). Of course, in typical Waititi fashion, the episode countered this darkly humorous scene with moments of joy and sincerity, including the bounty hunter droid IG-11 (also Waititi) taking Grogu for a spin on one of the troopers' speeder bikes and, ultimately, selflessly sacrificing himself to save the day.

Assuming Waititi's "Star Wars" film eventually happens (and that's a big if), might we expect a similar tonal balancing act? Interestingly, it seems he might be angling for something even more traditionally "Star Wars," harkening back to the original trilogy.