Why Do The Jedi Lightsabers Short Out In The Acolyte Episode 5? Cortosis Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" episode 5, "Night."

Picking up moments after last week's episode, the fifth episode of "Star Wars: The Acolyte" begins with the slaughter of many Jedi at the hands of the dark warrior who arrived to stop them. This helmeted stranger begins dispatching them handily, but something curious happens. As the Jedi lightsabers hit the gauntlets or helmet of the alleged Sith, their blades short out for a moment. This gives their opponent a distinct advantage, especially against so many saber-wielding opponents.

At first, there might be some confusion about the mysterious metal and some might even assume that it's Mandalorian beskar, which we've seen deflect plenty of lightsabers in "The Mandalorian." However, the metallic element here is totally different and has a long history in "Star Wars."

The material in question is called Cortosis, and it's been around in "Star Wars" in some form or another for the last 25 years thanks to some of the original writers of the "Star Wars" Expanded Universe.