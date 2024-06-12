Star Wars: The Acolyte Finally Explains The True Beginning Of The Jedi Downfall

It's unfair to solely blame the Sith for Anakin's downfall and the destruction of the Jedi, though. The decay of integrity in the Jedi Order is something that plagued Count Dooku as well, and it was something that even bothered Qui-Gon Jinn. As we first meet the Jedi in "The Phantom Menace," they are mired in the same bureaucracy that Palpatine rails against in the Galactic Senate. By the time the Clone Wars begin, they become generals in the war. The decay of the Jedi even accelerates during wartime, as Mace Windu proclaims that it's not in the character of a Jedi to assassinate anyone, but by the close of the war, he orders Dooku's assassination and personally tries to murder the Chancellor.

As Anakin Skywalker looks for comforting answers about his mother and his secret-wife, he's told, essentially, to just accept their deaths and get over it. They put him in increasingly difficult positions, including asking him to spy on the Chancellor. They deny him the rank of Master, despite granting him a position on the council. There are secrets and lies in the halls of the Jedi temple. Near the end of the Clone Wars, even Jedi like Barris Offee are ready to kill because of the corruption of the Jedi. So many more are ready to abandon their oaths in the Order and step into Palpatine's Inquisitorius.

No one put it more succinctly than Luke Skywalker in "The Last Jedi," Rian Johnson's "Star Wars" masterpiece. "Now that they're extinct, the Jedi are romanticized, deified," Luke tells Rey, "But if your strip away the myth and look at their deeds, the legacy of the Jedi is failure. Hypocrisy, hubris...At the height of their powers, they allowed Darth Sidious to rise, create the Empire, and wipe them out. It was a Jedi Master who was responsible for the training and creation of Darth Vader."

Step by step, the Jedi fell as an entire order, but it seems as though we're seeing the very beginning of this fall on "Star Wars: The Acolyte."