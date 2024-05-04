Star Wars: Tales From The Empire Finally Reveals The Fate Of Defected Jedi Barriss Offee

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire."

The fate of the fallen Jedi Barriss Offee (voiced by Meredith Salenger) has been an enduring mystery after "The Clone Wars" season 5 finale, and the green Mirialan's tumultuous history made her ripe for a continued story in the "Star Wars" universe. Disgruntled by the Jedi Order's involvement in the Clone Wars, the then-padawan bombed the Jedi Temple and framed her bestie Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein). Said treachery instigated Ahsoka's departure from the Jedi Order, highlighting the spread of disillusionment within the Order.

As the supervising director of "Clone Wars," Dave Filoni nearly killed off Barriss, but then he cut the scene where she commits a suicide bombing in her Republic jail cell. Considering the lengths Filoni went to keep a secret of "Star Wars Rebels" from the crew, a league of Barriss Truthers saw her as potentially being part of a big twist in subsequent animated and live-action productions. From "Rebels," to "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," Barriss's perpetual absence provoked intermittent speculations, such as, "Did Barriss Offee rescue Grogu from the burning temple?" (no, it's Ahmed Best) or, "Is Barriss in that Inquisitor armor?" That is, if they're not confusing her with the other green Mirialan Inquisitor, the Seventh Sister in "Rebels."

Now, 10 years after "Clone Wars" viewers witnessed Barriss vanish into Republic custody in 2013, the "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" animated anthology finally confirms her fate — just as it opens her a bittersweet future.