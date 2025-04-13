Before The Pitt, Noah Wyle Launched An Epic Made-For-TV Fantasy Franchise

Some actors are, for whatever reason, best suited to television stardom. There's no clear reason why folks like Tom Selleck, Kate Jackson, or Ted Danson couldn't be movie stars (indeed, Selleck came startlingly close to playing Indiana Jones in Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark"), but once you've had a long-running success on the small screen, viewers closely associate you with quality TV. So when they join the cast of a new series, networks and streamers can be fairly certain that a built-in fan base will be joining them.

In terms of television drawing power, few actors have been more reliable over the last 30 years than Noah Wyle. Though George Clooney was the breakout star of "ER" when it premiered on NBC in 1994, it didn't take long for viewers to fall in love with Dr. John Carter, the wet-behind-the-ears medical student who rose through the institutional ranks of Cook County General Hospital over 11 unforgettable seasons. Wyle could've dipped out of "ER" and made a go out of it in film, but he instead became the backbone of the show. When Wyle finally had the freedom to dip his toe in the motion picture waters, he quickly retreated to the comfort of television and scored a string of hits. This year, he's found possibly his greatest role yet in Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinovitch, the beleaguered attending physician of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center aka "The Pitt."

While Wyle is reminding us what a warm, steadying presence he can be in a show with dizzyingly high stakes (like the Steven Spielberg-produced "Falling Skies"), viewers who enjoyed the affable, goofball energy of Dr. Carter from the early seasons of "ER" will be pleased to know there's a whole television franchise featuring Wyle in this mode. Many of you are already acquainted, but those who've missed the lighthearted fun, it's time to pay a visit to "The Librarian."