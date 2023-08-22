Tom Selleck's Indiana Jones Exit Required Rushed Redesigns For Harrison Ford

If you take a look at the original Jim Steranko concept art for "Raiders of the Lost Ark," you can see the initial plan for Indiana Jones himself was a lot different from Harrison Ford's version. When Indy's first adventure arrived in 1981, Ford debuted in the lead role, portraying a daring archeologist adventurer who wasn't without his flaws, lending the character an everyman appeal that complemented his dynamic presence. But Steranko's original vision for the character had been of a much larger, square-jawed action hero type. While Ford undeniably had the requisite jawline, his build wasn't quite that of the Steranko character. Tom Selleck, on the other hand, couldn't have been a better fit, and George Lucas and Steven Spielberg knew it.

Indiana Jones was Lucas' brainchild, but had been handed over to Spielberg, who would direct the character's first on-screen adventure. And while much of the film's production would prove difficult, when it came to casting, things were a lot smoother — or so it seemed at first. Selleck, best known for his starring role in the CBS show "Magnum P.I." (or, for '90s kids, as Richard from "Friends") was originally cast as Indy in "Raiders," partly due to his physicality. But the actor had also delivered an impressive screen test which immediately won over both Spielberg and Lucas, with the latter even remarking, "Yes, he looks just like that Steranko art."

Unfortunately, Selleck would be forced to drop out due to his commitment to "Magnum P.I." clearing the way for Ford to come in and embody the character that would become one of his most iconic roles. But that wasn't the end of the troubles, especially when it came to Indy's wardrobe, which had all been designed with the bulky Steranko-style hero in mind.