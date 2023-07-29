Six Hundred Thirsty Extras Threw Raiders Of The Lost Ark's Set Into Chaos

There is a chase sequence about halfway through Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" that takes place in the streets of Cairo. Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) are targeted by Nazis and other bad guys, and the two are separated. Marion hides in a basket, while Indy wastes a few weapons-wielding bad guys searching for her. To populate the streets of Cairo (actually filmed in Kairaouan, Tunisia), Spielberg had to hire hundreds and hundreds of extras to work in the blistering Tunisian sun.

Filming in Kairouan was, by all accounts, a pretty horrible experience. Temperatures were reportedly over 130°, and many, many members of the crew ended up contracting cases of dysentery from the local food. Spielberg himself only ate food that he brought with him from England, so he was supposedly spared. Although the streets of Kairouan looked authentic to the period Speilberg wanted — "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is set in 1936 — no one on the "Raiders" crew realized until they arrived that homes were festooned with TV antennas. An entire day of filming was lost to the meticulous removal of said antennae. Spielberg, feeling ambitious, actually wanted to hire over 2,000 extras to appear in the Cairo sequences. Ultimately, however, unable to find that many people, Spielberg had to settle for 600.

According to the 1981 book "The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark" by Derek Taylor, those 600 extras weren't treated as well as they might have been. No meals were arranged and, distressingly, no widespread source of water was provided. In 130° heat, this was a grave oversight, and the crew members, at the last minute, tried to arrange drinks from a visiting fire truck. That, as one might imagine, didn't go over very well.