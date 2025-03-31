Steven Spielberg's Gritty Sci-Fi Series With The Pitt's Noah Wyle Is Streaming On Max

When Steven Spielberg lends his name to anything (a movie, a television show, an Arby's franchise), expectations are immediately juiced. Any new project from the man who brought us transporting blockbusters like "Jaws," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and "Jurassic Park" carries with it the promise of the extraordinary. When he's directing, that promise is almost always fulfilled. When he's producing movies, his batting average is very respectable. As for television, that's a bit of a crapshoot.

Spielberg actually got his professional start by directing episodes of "Night Gallery" and "Marcus Welby, M.D.," before breaking through with the brilliantly directed TV movie "Duel" (which was so good it received a theatrical release). The first show he created for television, "Amazing Stories," was a mixed bag. You expect a bit of inconsistency from an anthology series, but there seemed to be a ceiling to how good an "Amazing Stories" episode could be. The best of the live-action bunch by far was the Spielberg-directed "The Mission," but what could've been a classic hour of television gets undone by a disappointingly fantastical finale. For the next decade, Spielberg would have much better luck with animated shows like "Tiny Toons" and "Animaniacs" before finally accomplishing something truly Spielberg-esque for the small screen with the HBO World War II miniseries "Band of Brothers."

Spielberg's track record as a producer of pure dramatic series has been impressive since then, but his attempts at live-action genre shows continued to miss the mark. So, when he brought an alien invasion project to TNT in 2011 that was created by "Saving Private Ryan" writer Robert Rodat, and boasted "ER" and "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle in the lead, people perked up. How did it turn out? If you're a Max subscriber, you can find out for yourself!