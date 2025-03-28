The Pitt Episode 13 Features Noah Wyle's Best Performance Yet – Here's How It Happened

This article contains discussions of addiction and mass violence.

Throughout the first season of the impressively medically accurate Max original series "The Pitt," the writing has been firmly on the wall when it comes to Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, played by "ER" veteran Noah Wyle. What I mean by that is that this senior trauma attending working in the overcrowded, hectic emergency department of a Pittsburgh hospital has been heading for a crash-out basically since the first moment of his shift. As we learn from charge nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa), the day we see chronicled hour-by-hour in season 1 of "The Pitt" is the anniversary of the death of his mentor Dr. Adamson during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 12th hour of Dr. Robby's shift (which has him working with a team that includes two medical students spending their first full day in the ER), news breaks that there's been a mass shooting at a local festival, and before long, the ER is filled with victims that need immediate treatment.

Robby's makeshift stepson from a previous relationship, Jake (Taj Speights), brings his girlfriend Leah (Sloan Mannino) to the ER, and it's clear to the audience that Leah isn't going to make it; to put it indelicately, she's suffered a gunshot directly to the heart. Robby breaks the rules repeatedly to give Leah four blood transfusions — each patient is supposed to be limited to just two bags during an emergency of this magnitude — but he can't save her. After telling Jake what happened, Robby breaks down in the series' most gutting scene to date, experiencing a full-blown panic attack in the pediatric wing that's serving as a makeshift morgue. (The murals of animals behind Robby and multiple dead bodies makes the entire moment feel even more grotesque.)

This is the moment Robby's time on "The Pitt" has been building to all season, and it is devastating and heartbreaking to watch as Robby is felled by the mere thought of his lost patients (and mentor). So, how did this all come together, and what does Wyle have to say about it?