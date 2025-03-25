Is The Pitt Actually An ER Spin-Off? The Lawsuit, Explained

From 1994 to 2009, the groundbreaking medical drama "ER," created by "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton, enjoyed a 15 season and 331 episode run on NBC, becoming an enormous hit for the network and one of the most beloved shows in its history. Then, in 2025, a series called "The Pitt" premiered on Max with three "ER" veterans on board. Noah Wyle (who played Dr. John Carter on the NBC show for 11 seasons and returned for a few episodes during its final run) stars on "The Pitt" as Dr. Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, while "ER" producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill are also huge parts of the project. (Gemmill created the series and Wells serves as an executive producer.)

That's all just some context for you because, as it happens, Crichton's estate is pretty mad about the existence of "The Pitt" and what they allege is its intrinsic connection to "ER." According to a report in Rolling Stone from February 2025, Sherri Crichton, the widow of the late writer, cited a deal that her husband struck with Warner Bros. when he wrote the pilot for "ER" that any spin-offs would have to be approved by Crichton himself. She's further alleged that "The Pitt" is nothing more than a spin-off of "ER." Through her lawsuit, Mrs. Crichton said that Wyle, Gemmill, and Wells "simply moved the show from Chicago to Pittsburgh, rebranded it 'The Pitt,' and has plowed ahead without any attribution or compensation for Crichton and his heirs."

Okay, so this is tricky. The Crichton estate is clearly trying to argue that because Wyle, Gemmill, and Wells were all involved with "ER," they conceived "The Pitt" as a spin-off of that property and are disregarding not only MIchael Crichton's firmly stated wishes but also the financial dues Sherri Crichton believes are owed to the estate due to the mere existence of "The Pitt." So, does this hold water?