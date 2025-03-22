The Best New Medical Drama In Years Has Shades Of Two TV Classics

Echoes of these and other episodes of "M*A*S*H" ripple through "The Pitt." The Max series also uses minimal music, a choice that calls to mind "M*A*S*H" creator Larry Gelbart's endless fight against the show's network-mandated laugh track. Both shows play with time, with "M*A*S*H" drawing a three-year war out into a decade's worth of storylines. Perhaps most importantly, they both feature deeply compassionate, keenly political storylines that draw from the real-life experiences of overworked medical professionals and everyday people trapped in an American-made hellscape. "The Pitt" has earned kudos for the hyper-realism it's cultivated thanks to on-set ER healthcare workers, while the writers of "M*A*S*H" talked to wartime doctors (the show was set in Korea but commented on Vietnam) and borrowed storylines from the front lines.

In a season 1 episode of "The Pitt" titled "6:00 P.M.," a mass casualty event takes over the hospital's emergency department, leading Dr. Abbott to instruct the doctors to run it like a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital — also known as a MASH unit. With this harrowing and timely storyline, the show finally goes full "M*A*S*H," calling to mind particularly relentless episodes of that show like "Deluge " and "O.R." It's a symphony of life, death, chaos, and deep humanity — one that zooms in on the questions that Wells told Rolling Stone the whole show is about. "How do you actually deal with having to see so much of other people's grief and anxiety?" he asked. "What's that cost? What do we actually ask these physicians and health professionals to shoulder for us?"

There doesn't seem to be an answer to this question, whether it's asked during the Korean War, Vietnam, or in a post-COVID landscape rife with conspiracy, violence, and gutted hospital budgets. "The Pitt" is still admirable for asking it, though, just like "ER" and "M*A*S*H" did before it. I don't know if "The Pitt" is too much like "ER," but I know we're lucky it's a lot like "M*A*S*H." I also know these shows offer at least one answer: that time ticks on, piling sadness onto happiness onto sadness. There will always be another shift, just as long as we can get through this one.