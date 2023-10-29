How M*A*S*H's Series Finale Caused A City-Wide Water Pressure Issue

The "M*A*S*H" finale is the stuff of legends. The end of the long-running Korean War sitcom, a two-and-a-half-hour-long conclusion called "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen," aired over 40 years ago, yet it still holds space in the collective hearts and minds of Americans who witnessed it — and in the record books. Depending on how you measure it, "Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen" is either still the most-watched TV telecast of all time outside of the moon landing (over 120 million people tuned in) or one that's since been bested mostly by Super Bowls (closer to 106 million people watched the complete episode).

Either way, the show's goodbye was impressive, as are the stories that surround its nation-uniting first broadcast. In a retrospective by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, series writer David Pollock recalled the bare streets that accompanied the show's ending. After catching an early showing for the show's crew, he says, "We drove to our favorite restaurant in Westwood. On the way, we noticed there were no cars on the street. Everyone was home watching." One Santa Rosa newspaper quoted a cable company worker noting that phones were "ringing off the hook" when 30,000 customers' telecasts cut out during the episode, interrupting watch parties at bars and houses. The show's star, Alan Alda, wrote in his book "Never Have Your Dog Stuffed" that New York's classical music radio station had a record number of callers inquiring about the title of a piece that played in the episode.